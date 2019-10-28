Nominate the Best Leaders in Tech for the Future 50 Awards!

We’re thrilled to honor the best professionals and products in the world of technology with the Future Tech Awards . As part of the celebration, we’re asking for your nominations for the Future 50 Awards and the Future Hall of Fame Awards.

The Future 50 Awards will recognize the top 50 professionals impacting the technology industry: from CEOs to young leaders, content creators to PR mavens, these awards rank visionaries in their field. Nominations are open now until November 8, 2019: submit yourself or your colleague to be ranked as one of the top 10 most influential individuals in the world of tech.

Individuals can be nominated in the following categories:

In addition, the Future Tech Awards Hall of Fame honors the best professionals with over 15 years of proven success to receive the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award. The nomination window for this award is currently open. Please nominate one of your peers (no self-nominations will be accepted). Hall of Fame nominations will be accepted now until November 8th, 2019, with a shortlist and online voting to follow.

The recipients of the Future 50 and the Hall of Fame prizes will be revealed during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. The highest-ranking recipients will be announced on January 8, 2020 at the annual Future Tech Awards.

The Future 50 and the Future Hall of Fame Awards are part of the Future Tech awards, which will feature the best people, products, and services from across the US technology sector. The Future Tech awards includes four award tracks: