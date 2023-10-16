M3 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air tipped for 2024 — here’s what we know

MacBook Pro laptops sporting the rumored Apple M3 chip could arrive in Spring 2024, with a M3 MacBook Air launching later in the same year.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg reporter and Apple tipster Mark Gurman says the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros packing M3 Pro and M3 Max chips have entered the DVT (design validation test) stage — which means these laptops are nearing mass production. Because of that, Gurman believes these premium Pro laptops could launch “between early and spring 2024.”

The MacBook Air 15-inch M3 reportedly launching a year after its M2-driven counterpart, pictured above. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Meanwhile, both the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air M3 models have reached the EVT, or engineering verification test. If true, then Gurman says it would put these notebooks “on schedule for between spring and summer of next year at the earliest.”

If Gurman’s report is accurate, it would suggest a different launch strategy for Macs featuring M-series chips. Previously, the company launched devices with the standard M-series processor before releasing machines with Pro, Max and Ultra chips. It seems Apple will now launch Macs with the more powerful M3 variants (Pro and Max chips in this instance) before releasing machines with the vanilla M3 chip.

Outlook

Gurman’s latest report contradicts his previous claim that M3 MacBooks would arrive in October. Given how MacBook Pros sporting the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips released in January 2023, Gurman said: “October is too early for new high-end MacBook Pros or desktops, so the first beneficiaries of the new chip should be the next iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro." Since we’re halfway through October, it’s extremely unlikely this will come to pass.

If Gurman’s latest claims are true, then the launch window for M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pros would be about a year after their respective M2-driven counterparts launched. Similarly, the rumored 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 seems like it might arrive after its predecessor — though it would be two years for the 13-inch MacBook Air to receive an updated model with the M3 chip.

As always, take this and all unofficial reports with a grain of salt. We’ll keep you updated with any and all news regarding M3 Macs as we hear them.