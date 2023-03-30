Netflix’s new feature could turn your iPhone into a game controller

By Jeff Parsons
published

Code found in Netflix's iOS app hints at a new gaming feature

Netflix may offer some of the best movies you can watch, but it’s also been flexing its gaming muscles too. In fact, since 2021, the company has released 55 games and has 40 more on the way. 

These games are limited to iOS and Android phones, but the streaming service looks like it’s taking a step into PlayStation and Xbox territory.

According to a report from Bloomberg (opens in new tab), the company wants to make its games “playable on every Netflix device you have”. Which, in essence, means your TV. To that end, it’s seemingly working on a way to use your iPhone as a game controller.

Steve Moser, a writer for MacRumors, shared code from Netflix’s iOS app that contains the line: “Do you want to use this phone as a game controller”.

We don't have a timeframe for when this feature could roll out to Netflix subscribers but the company announced it was "seriously exploring" a cloud gaming service back in 2022.

The concept didn't pan out for Google, but maybe Netflix will have more luck. In the meantime, here are the 11 best Netflix movies you haven't watched yet.

