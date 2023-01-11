Netflix subscribers can play one of the best games of 2022 for free — here's how

One of Netflix’s most underrated hidden features is its selection of mobile games that are available to download and play at no extra cost. And the streamer is now offering subscribers access to one of the best games of 2022 for free.

Originally released last summer on consoles and PC, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge just hit iOS and Android and it’s currently a Netflix-exclusive game. In order to play, you just need to download the game from your device’s app store and then log into your Netflix account when you first launch the game — it’s that simple.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is a side-scrolling beat ‘em up styled after classic arcade games such as 1991’s Turtles in Time. It boasts simple but engaging gameplay and gorgeous pixel art graphics. It also features all your favorite Turtle characters, from the eponymous foursome to Master Splinter, April O’Neil and Casey Jones. There are also iconic villains including Shredder, the Foot Clan and Bebop and Rocksteady.

In our TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge review, we said the game “could be mistaken for a long-lost '90s arcade game thanks to its era-appropriate production values and tight beat 'em up mechanics” and labeled it “arcade brawler perfection.” The chance to play through the entire game for free is an opportunity that no Netflix subscriber should pass up.

Having sampled the opening of the game on an iPhone 12, I can confirm it appears to be a very solid port of a truly fantastic game. The touch controls are decent, but because of the button-mashing nature of the gameplay perhaps aren't the best way to play. Thankfully the game does support some of the best Bluetooth controllers , so if you’re planning an extended play session I’d recommend connecting a proper gamepad to your mobile device.

Netflix has offered games as part of its service for a while now but the streamer has really been spoiling subscribers lately. Last month critically acclaimed adventure game Kentucky Route Zero was added, alongside Twelve Minutes a narrative-driven game that proved fairly polarizing upon release in 2021. Netflix also recently confirmed Valiant Hearts: Coming Home — a sequel to 2014’s Valiant Hearts: The Great War — will launch on its service later this year.

So, if you’re a Netflix subscriber who hasn’t yet checked out the streaming service’s library of games, now would be a good time to correct that oversight. And anybody with even a little bit of nostalgia for the Ninja Turtles will most definitely want to give Shredder's Revenge a spin.