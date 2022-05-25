Motorola Razr 3 video leak just tipped design — here's your first look

Samsung could soon be getting some competition on the foldable phone front. The Motorola Razr 3, a new version of Motorola's foldable flip phone, is reportedly in the works, and we've now seen video of the rumored device in action.

The video comes from prominent leaker Evan Blass (opens in new tab), who enjoys a fairly solid reputation on inside info about upcoming phones. And the short clip he shared gives us a very good idea of what the Motorola Razr 3 could look like.

Hello, Maven. pic.twitter.com/xV7SbQYzrxMay 24, 2022 See more

According to this design leak, the Razr 3 generally looks a lot like the last Motorola Razr 5G, though with some key differences. The Motorola Razr takes Motorola's classic flip phone and gives it a foldable display, allowing you to open the phone for a full-screen experience.

There are thin bezels around the inner display with an extremely minimal crease when the phone is folded. More importantly, the chin at the bottom of past Razrs is gone, addressing one of the biggest design complaints about Motorola's foldable.

Also gone is the notch at the top of the interior display; instead, the new Razr appears to have a hole-punch cut out on the top for the front camera.

Taking a page out of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Motorola Razr 3 has a new off-center camera module on its exterior housing two cameras. An exterior display, similar to the last Razr, takes up most of the front cover.

There is still the side mounted fingerprint scanner that we again saw on the Motorola Razr 2.

The apparent changes to the Motorola Razr are small but significant and follow reports of the Motorola Razr 3 specs. The new Motorola phone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset — quite a change from the Qualcomm 7 Series silicon that powered earlier versions of the Razr. In addition, XDA Developers (opens in new tab) leaked that it could come with 6, 8, or 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage, which, if true, is a big step-up from the current Razr that only comes with 8GB RAM/256GB storage.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to arrive in the second half of the year, with multiple improvements slated for the flip phone. But with a rumored June launch, Motorola could beat Samsung to the punch with the Razr 3, with a possible shake-up among the best foldable phones coming this summer..