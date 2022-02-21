Street Fighter 6 is real — and you can watch the teaser trailer here

The six-year wait is over. Street Fighter 6 is official, Capcom has announced via a 40-second teaser trailer released from its Twitter account.

It will be the first title in the series since Street Fighter V emerged on PC and PS4 in 2016. It’s not clear whether the Xbox Series X and Switch will be similarly locked out this time around, as details are extremely light. All we’re told is that we’ll find out more in the summer.

So for now all we have is the 40-second trailer below.

So what can we learn from that? Well, we’ve got our first two fighters nailed down. There’s Ryu, who’s been the lynchpin of the series since its debut in 1987, but interestingly he’s squaring up against Luke, the most recent addition who appeared as the 45th and final character in Street Fighter V last year.

While that may appear like an odd choice for the trailer, when other characters like Chun-Li, Vega, M. Bison and Zangief certainly elicit stronger feelings from fans of the series, the game’s producers were pretty clear that Luke was here for the long haul when he was introduced in August. The kickboxer would be “the future of Street Fighter” and a “major” part of the next game, so Capcom is being true to its word here.

Beyond that, the teaser trailer is doing what it’s designed to do — tease details while revealing nothing of substance. If you want to read between the lines a little, Ars Technica notes that the characters’ reflective skin and hair animations look reminiscent of the characteristics seen in RE Engine games such as the recent Resident Evil Village. Though, of course, this isn’t actually gameplay footage, so that could mean absolutely nothing.

We will know more this summer, as Capcom celebrates the 35th anniversary of Street Fighter being a thing. And if you can’t get enough of Capcom fighters, you may be interested to know that the company is releasing a collection of 10 classics for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch this June, featuring the likes of Vampire Savior, Red Earth, Darkstalkers, Cyberbots and, yes, Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition. It’s out on June 24.