Man United vs FC Copenhagen live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online

Man United vs FC Copenhagen start time and channels The Man United vs FC Copenhagen match is set to start at 3 p.m ET/ 12 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. BST today (Monday, Aug. 10). In the states, you can find it on Univision, TUDN and CBS All Access. BT Sport is carrying it in the UK.

Grab a Man United vs FC Copenhagen live stream to watch as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad pushes forward for Europa League domination. On the line tonight is advancement to the semi-finals, against either Sevilla or Wolverhampton.

With our guide for how to watch the fixture online, you'll be able to catch the tournament match play no matter where you are. That means you'll get to watch all the action from the FC Köln's RheinEnergieSTADION venue, which will be an empty arena, in keeping with rules and regulations surrounding COVID-19.

The 61 best Netflix shows

Here's what's new on Netflix -- the August 2020 schedule is here

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United team's been dominant in this incredibly odd year, placing them as the expected victors for this year's Europa League. But maybe that's exactly what Copenhagen is hoping Man United is thinking, as they could catch the league leaders off guard, as they did in the upset 3-0 smash of Istanbul Basaksehir in the previous round.

But don't expect Man United to go easy on Copenhagen: the former's got its team all rested and ready for a strong showing at full force. Also, Solskjaer's got a bit of a personal story for this matchup, as he's not going to want to drop out against a team coached by his former team-mate Stale Solbakken (who's running Copenhagen).

With advancement on the line, you won't want to miss the Man United vs FC Copenhagen live stream today. We can help you find a live stream and show you how to use a VPN if the broadcast isn't available in your area.

How can I use a VPN to watch Man United vs FC Copenhagen?

If, somehow, you find yourself away from home and without the streaming services you pay for normally (damn you geo-restrictions), you can still find a live stream of Man United vs FC Copenhagen. A virtual private network, or VPN, can disguise your location, allowing you to make it seem like you're surfing the web from just about anywhere; that way, you can access streaming services that might otherwise be locked to a particular location.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen live streams in the US

Man United vs FC Copenhagen live streams can be found by Americans in a couple of different services. If you've got Fubo TV (which offers a 7-day free trial and is one of the best streaming services) you can watch the game on Univision NOW, UniMas and TUDN. The game will also broadcast on CBS All Access. The game starts at 3 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. PT today (August 10).

CBS All Access offers a free 1-month trial (with the code 'PLAY') if you want to watch Man United vs FC Copenhagen, but aren't sure about signing up for another streaming service. When you sign up, the basic tier is $5.99 per month and streams limited commercials. The ad-free plan is $9.99 per month. If you sign up for an annual plan, you get 15% off.View Deal

Fubo.TV : The sports-centric Fubo.TV service includes Unvision Now, TUDN and UniMax in its $59 Standard package, and a cloud DVR feature lets you record matches to watch whenever you want. View Deal

Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen live streams in the UK

BT Sport is broadcasting this Europa League match in the UK, with BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate handling the Man United vs FC Copenhagen live streams. If you don't have BT Sport, a BT Sport monthly pass costs £25.

Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen live streams in Canada

DAZN carries this Europa League fixture, so you'll want the subscription service to catch the Man United vs FC Copenhagen live streams. New DAZN members have a whole a 1-month free trial, which should cover the final day of the Premier League season. DAZN costs $20 per month thereafter.

Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen live streams in other countries

Here are the channels airing Leicester vs. Man United in select countries.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Austria: DAZN Brazil: Watch ESPN Brasil, ESPN no Brasil

DAZN Watch ESPN Brasil, ESPN no Brasil Dominican Republic: ESPN Norte, ESPN Play Norte

ESPN Norte, ESPN Play Norte France: RMC Sport 1, Molotov, RMC Story, RMC Sport en direct

RMC Sport 1, Molotov, RMC Story, RMC Sport en direct Germany: TeleClub Sport Live, DAZN

TeleClub Sport Live, DAZN India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2 Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport Extra, Virgin Media Two, BT Sport App, Virgin TV Go, BTSport.com

BT Sport 1, BT Sport Extra, Virgin Media Two, BT Sport App, Virgin TV Go, BTSport.com Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: ESPN Norte, ESPN Play Norte

ESPN Norte, ESPN Play Norte New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ

beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ Spain: Movistar+

For more regions, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.