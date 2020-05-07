Madden 21 revealed: Release date, trailer, gameplay, features and more

EA Sports officially took the wraps off Madden 21 as part of Microsoft's big Xbox Series X gameplay reveal on May 7. We don't know much about the next installment of the enduring pigskin franchise just yet, but the small taste of Xbox Series X gameplay we did get sure looks gorgeous.

Madden NFL 21 is slated for both current- and next-gen platforms, and will release sometime later in 2020. It also might be the only football fix we get for the year, depending on how the current global crisis affects the real-life NFL season.

Here's everything we know so far about Madden 21, including its possible release date, platforms, features, cover athlete and more.

Madden NFL 21 doesn't have an official release date just yet. New Madden games typically launch in early August of every year, so we'd expect the same timeframe for the new game — assuming EA hasn't been hit by production delays.

EA promises to share more news on Madden NFL 21 during its EA Play Live event, which kicks off on June 11.

Madden 21 platforms

We know for sure that Madden NFL 21 is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X, and PS4, PS5 and PC versions are all but certain as well.

The game will also support Xbox Smart Delivery, meaning that those who buy the Xbox One version will get the upgraded Xbox Series X version for free. To take advantage of this offer, you'll need to buy the Xbox One game by December 31, 2020, and upgrade to Series X by March 31, 2021.

Madden 21 cover athlete

EA has yet to confirm Madden NFL 21's cover athlete. Kansas City Chiefs QB stars in the game's first commercial, but since he was last year's cover, we don't expect him to make a return.

Madden 21 trailer

There isn't a full Madden NFL 21 trailer just yet, but you can get a small taste of gameplay in the video below:

It goes without saying that Madden 21 looks more realistic than any installment before it, but we'll have to get a deeper look to see what kinds of features and upgrades we'll get. One of the taglines of the game is "feel next level," so we have a feeling it'll take advantage of next-gen features such as the PS5 DualSense controller to make running, passing and tackling to feel more immersive than ever.