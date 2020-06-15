MacBook Pro 16 just got a huge graphics upgrade

Apple has updated the MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) and Mac Pro (2019), respectively, with some new graphics firepower options and a new SSD option. Added to the configurations page — Apple's seemingly holding off press releases in its build up to WWDC 2020 — these updates look to make these pro machines a bit more professional.

So, the nitty gritty: The 16-inch MacBook Pro can now be configured with the recently released AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU (which has 8GB of HBM2 memory). The GPU is rated to offer performance gains up to 75% faster than the 4GB Radeon Pro 5500 GPU, and it costs $700 more than that GPU.

If you've waited even longer to upgrade (like I am) you'll see even more pronounced gains, of up to 3.5 times faster performance than a previous-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro. These improvements will likely be seen in creator applications, such as work rendering 3D models, building and designing games and work in video.

Over in the Mac Pro corner of Apple's digital sales front, Apple's also making a Mac Pro SSD Upgrade Kit available that allows customers to upgrade internal storage on their own. You'll get two SSD modules per kit, with the following options: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB.

This is an important change to the Mac Pro, as its modular design provided an allure of ultimate upgradability. Instructions and full info can be found here, though the kits have yet to actually appear on Apple in the near future, likely later today (June 15).

As I mentioned earlier, these upgrades and updates come as we await Apple's online-only developer conference, where it is expected to reveal that it will be soon moving its laptops and desktops to its own Apple-made processors.

The MacBook ARM and use of ARM chips throughout Apple's hardware will shake up how the Mac works, and I've heard some grumblings from the developer and pro worlds about how changes to applications could put the Mac through significant growing pains if apps don't get updated in time for the eventual release.