Love Is Blind season 3 sets release date — watch the teaser trailer

Look who's heading to the altar in October! Today (Sept. 14) Netflix announced the Love Is Blind season 3 release date, and dropped the first teaser trailer for the reality dating show's latest season.

Love Is Blind season 3 arrives less than a year after the previous installment, which should be a relief to fans who waited two years between seasons 1 and 2. Of course, filming had been disrupted by the pandemic but is now back on track. In fact, back in September 2021, co-host Vanessa Lacey told E! News (opens in new tab), "We shot season 3 already."

Netflix previously announced that season 3's cast will come from Dallas.

Love Is Blind is one of the rare Netflix shows that doesn't drop all at once. The first four episodes of season 3 will premiere October 19. Episodes 5-7 will follow on Oct. 26, episodes 8-10 drop on Nov. 2 and the finale and reunion on Nov. 9.

Love Is Blind is not just one of the best shows on Netflix, it's become a cultural sensation thanks to the unique premise and unending drama. Couples date without seeing each other via audio-connected pods, then only meet face-to-face if they get engaged. From there, they go on a honeymoon and move in together until their big wedding day, when they make a final choice about getting married.

Seasons 1 and 2 both ended with six couples getting engaged in the pods but just two getting married. In the first season, Lauren and Cameron and Amber and Barnett said "I do," and an After the Altar special revealed the two couples were still married (and they remain so to this day).

Season 2's follow-up is set for Sept. 16 and will divulge if Iyanna and Jarrette and Danielle and Nick have stayed together.