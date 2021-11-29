LIVE: Cyber Monday is here! All the best deals in one place

Refresh

(Image credit: Lenovo ) Killer Chromebook deal! Now we're talking. Right now Best Buy has the Lenovo Chromebook 3 14-inch for just $129. That's a whopping $160 off and one of the best Chromebook deals ever with this size display. Most cheap Chromebook deals come with puny 11-inch screens. The Chromebook 3 features a MediaTek MT8183 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. And this is a full HD screen so you'll be able to surf the web and watch videos at a higher resolution than other cheapo Chromebooks. Lenovo Chromebook 3 14": was $289 now $129 @ Best Buy

(Image credit: Ninja ) Mmmm. Air fried things. Maybe I'm just really hungry right now but this Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1 deal sounds really delicious right now. This device does it all, as it's a pressure cooker, air fryer and tender crisper in one. And you'll air fry with 75% less fat than traditional methods. Right now Walmart has this Ninja Foodi on sale for $149, down from $229, so we would act fast on this deal. It includes a 6.5-quart ceramic coated pot and 4-quart cook and crisp basket. Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1: was $229 now $149 @ Walmart

(Image credit: Sony) We’re big fans of the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. In fact, we rate these cans so highly that we’ve placed them at the top of our best wireless headphones roundup. That’s a pretty strong endorsement when you consider the fierce competition from Bose and Apple. The Sony WH-1000XM4 makes a compelling case for itself at full price, but right now you can grab these best-in-class wireless headphones with a $100 discount as Walmart is offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $249. This is an excellent price for headphones sporting fantastic active noise cancellation, a lengthy 30 hours of battery life and seriously impressive sound quality. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart

(Image credit: TCL) Big TVs can be expensive, but thanks to a combination of TCL’s keen pricing and Cyber Monday deals, you can get a 50-inch 4K smart TV for an amazing price. Case in point is this TCL 50” QLED Roku TV, which has been sliced to $449 thanks to Amazon. With features such as Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, as well as voice assistant and built-in Roku software, you can't lose. TCL 50" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $699 now $449 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon) We named the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 as the best Android tablet "when price is no concern" on our best Android tablets list. Well, with this sale, it's one of the best Cyber Monday deals period. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is on sale at Amazon for $499. That's a $150 savings on the original retail price. Not only that, its bigger brother, the Galaxy Tab S7+, is on sale for $729, which is a $200 savings. This is a historic low price on Amazon for the Tab S7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: was $649 now $499 @Amazon

(Image credit: Tom's Guide) Here is a great streaming and audio deal in one. The Roku Streambar is on sale for $79 at Amazon, which is its lowest price ever! We tested the Streambar myself and found it does a solid job of combining a 4K streaming player with a quality speaker. The four drivers have no problem filling a living room with clear, full sound. It's an affordable, attractive option. You also get a brilliant HD picture, speedy performance and Roku's intuitive OS in one elegant little package. Roku Streambar: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon) Sometimes you can save more on Amazon than it seems at first glance. Right now the AirPods 3 are just $149. The regular price is $179 and the price listed says $169 — but you'll save an additional $20 at checkout. This is the lowest price yet for the new 3rd-gen AirPods. The new AirPods offer a sleeker AirPods Pro-like design along with Spatial audio support, and there's Adaptive EQ that tunes the music to your ears. The Force sensor comes in handy for controlling music, and you get sweat and water resistance. The only thing missing is active noise cancellation. AirPods 3rd generation: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon) What's better than the Amazon Echo Dot? The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock, of course. This mini smart speaker has a small display in the middle that shows the time, making it the ideal bedside companion. For Cyber Monday, Amazon is shaving 42% off the price, dropping it down to just $34. Available in Glacier White and Twilight Blue, this is as good a deal as any for one of the best smart speakers. Amazon Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Apple) Here's a deal you don't see very often, and aren't likely to see again anytime soon: Amazon knocking $300 off the total price of an Apple iMac. Apple products are rarely discounted as it is, and to save this much money is rarer than a Bigfoot sighting in Arizona. This is the 2020 iMac, complete with a 21.5-inch Full HD display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. This particular model is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, rather than Apple's own M1 chip, and the Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 GPU. On top of that you have two Thunderbolt-enabled USB-C ports. It isn't the latest model, but an iMac is an iMac, and with this sort of price cut you can live with the fact it doesn't run on the M1 chip. Apple iMac (2020): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Future) Lowest price: The Apple Watch SE is just the smartwatch you need if you're looking to keep better tabs on your fitness, and right now it's at the lowest price ever. You can track your daily activity, run with GPS and use it with all sorts of workouts, including tai chi and pilates. This Apple Watch also comes with a built-in compass and real-time elevation readings, and and you can get irregular heat rhythm notifications. You'll save $59 right now on Amazon. Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $219 @ Amazon

(Image credit: TCL) If you haven't seen a QLED TV in person you are missing out. These quantum dot panels deliver amazing color saturation along with better brightness. And this killer deal saves you $250 on one of the best 50-inch 4K TVs on the market In our review, we said this TCL Roku TV is an excellent pick for anyone on a budget. This model features a bright and vibrant 50-inch 4K LED UHD QLED display, Dolby Vision/HDR10 support and compatibility with AI voice assistants. And there's 4 HDMI ports on board. TCL 50" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $699 now $449 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Oculus ) If you've tried VR before and you thought it was just a fad, it's time to try this. The Oculus Quest 2 is the best VR headset for the money, and it just got even better with this Cyber Monday deal that gives you a free digital credit at Amazon. The Oculus Quest 2 is an all-in-one VR headset that doesn't require a phone or PC. You just put it on and use the included controllers to enjoy a wide range of VR games and other immersive entertainment experiences. My favorite is ping pong. Oculus Quest 2 headset: $299 with $50 Amazon credit @ Amazon