LIVE: Cyber Monday is here! All the best deals in one place

Cyber Monday deals are here and coming in fast as major retailers unleash the best sales of the year. And we’re tracking all the biggest deals happening now in this live blog.
Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more are releasing deals by the minute in a wide range of categories, including 4K TVs, laptops, headphones, appliances and more. So follow along as we try to help you score the best deals.
So far today some of the best Cyber Monday deals include the AirPods 3 for $149, an iMac for just $799 ($300 off), 50% off robot vacuums, a $79 Keurig and a 50-inch 4K Roku TV for $449.
Here are all the best Cyber Monday deals happening now. We would act quickly on all of these sales as we expect them to go fast.
Killer Chromebook deal! Now we're talking. Right now Best Buy has the Lenovo Chromebook 3 14-inch for just $129. That's a whopping $160 off and one of the best Chromebook deals ever with this size display. Most cheap Chromebook deals come with puny 11-inch screens.
The Chromebook 3 features a MediaTek MT8183 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. And this is a full HD screen so you'll be able to surf the web and watch videos at a higher resolution than other cheapo Chromebooks.
Lenovo Chromebook 3 14": was $289 now $129 @ Best Buy
Mmmm. Air fried things. Maybe I'm just really hungry right now but this Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1 deal sounds really delicious right now. This device does it all, as it's a pressure cooker, air fryer and tender crisper in one. And you'll air fry with 75% less fat than traditional methods.
Right now Walmart has this Ninja Foodi on sale for $149, down from $229, so we would act fast on this deal. It includes a 6.5-quart ceramic coated pot and 4-quart cook and crisp basket.
Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1: was $229 now $149 @ Walmart
We’re big fans of the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. In fact, we rate these cans so highly that we’ve placed them at the top of our best wireless headphones roundup. That’s a pretty strong endorsement when you consider the fierce competition from Bose and Apple.
The Sony WH-1000XM4 makes a compelling case for itself at full price, but right now you can grab these best-in-class wireless headphones with a $100 discount as Walmart is offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $249. This is an excellent price for headphones sporting fantastic active noise cancellation, a lengthy 30 hours of battery life and seriously impressive sound quality.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart
Big TVs can be expensive, but thanks to a combination of TCL’s keen pricing and Cyber Monday deals, you can get a 50-inch 4K smart TV for an amazing price. Case in point is this TCL 50” QLED Roku TV, which has been sliced to $449 thanks to Amazon. With features such as Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, as well as voice assistant and built-in Roku software, you can't lose.
TCL 50" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $699 now $449 @ Amazon
We named the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 as the best Android tablet "when price is no concern" on our best Android tablets list. Well, with this sale, it's one of the best Cyber Monday deals period.
Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is on sale at Amazon for $499. That's a $150 savings on the original retail price. Not only that, its bigger brother, the Galaxy Tab S7+, is on sale for $729, which is a $200 savings. This is a historic low price on Amazon for the Tab S7.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: was $649 now $499 @Amazon
Here is a great streaming and audio deal in one. The Roku Streambar is on sale for $79 at Amazon, which is its lowest price ever!
We tested the Streambar myself and found it does a solid job of combining a 4K streaming player with a quality speaker. The four drivers have no problem filling a living room with clear, full sound. It's an affordable, attractive option. You also get a brilliant HD picture, speedy performance and Roku's intuitive OS in one elegant little package.
Roku Streambar: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
If you're looking for a video doorbell for less than $100, the Ring Video Doorbell (2020) is one of the best around. Even better, Ring's newest flagship video doorbell is $20 off for Cyber Monday. It can be wired or run on battery power, and is only one of two Rings that can let you know if a package is on your doorstep. You can read our review to see why we gave it 4 stars.
Ring Video Doorbell (2020): was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
Sometimes you can save more on Amazon than it seems at first glance. Right now the AirPods 3 are just $149. The regular price is $179 and the price listed says $169 — but you'll save an additional $20 at checkout. This is the lowest price yet for the new 3rd-gen AirPods.
The new AirPods offer a sleeker AirPods Pro-like design along with Spatial audio support, and there's Adaptive EQ that tunes the music to your ears. The Force sensor comes in handy for controlling music, and you get sweat and water resistance. The only thing missing is active noise cancellation.
AirPods 3rd generation: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon
What's better than the Amazon Echo Dot? The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock, of course. This mini smart speaker has a small display in the middle that shows the time, making it the ideal bedside companion. For Cyber Monday, Amazon is shaving 42% off the price, dropping it down to just $34. Available in Glacier White and Twilight Blue, this is as good a deal as any for one of the best smart speakers.
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon
Here's a deal you don't see very often, and aren't likely to see again anytime soon: Amazon knocking $300 off the total price of an Apple iMac. Apple products are rarely discounted as it is, and to save this much money is rarer than a Bigfoot sighting in Arizona.
This is the 2020 iMac, complete with a 21.5-inch Full HD display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. This particular model is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, rather than Apple's own M1 chip, and the Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 GPU. On top of that you have two Thunderbolt-enabled USB-C ports.
It isn't the latest model, but an iMac is an iMac, and with this sort of price cut you can live with the fact it doesn't run on the M1 chip.
Apple iMac (2020): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon
One of our favorite Cyber Monday camera deals is the Sony ZV-1 for $648 at Amazon, B&H Photo and others. This model is no.1 in our list of the best vlogging cameras, thanks to a wealth of features that make it great for YouTubers and content creators. As we said in our review, we're big fans of its clever sideways-opening flip-out screen and Product Showcase mode.
This is the lowest price we've ever seen for it, so snap it up now (pardon the pun) before it sells out.
Sony ZV-1: was $798 now $648 @ Amazon
Some of the best Cyber Monday deals we're seeing are on Air fryers and Instant Pots, and here's one that's both those things.
The Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fry is available at Amazon right now for $119, a saving of $80 on the usual $199. That's a great price for a device that has 11 functions: air fryer, slow cooker, sauté, sous-vide, dehydrate, roast, bake and more. If you're looking to get creative (and save time) in the kitchen, it looks like a killer deal (so much so that I've bought one myself).
Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fry, 8 quart: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon
Lowest price: The Apple Watch SE is just the smartwatch you need if you're looking to keep better tabs on your fitness, and right now it's at the lowest price ever. You can track your daily activity, run with GPS and use it with all sorts of workouts, including tai chi and pilates.
This Apple Watch also comes with a built-in compass and real-time elevation readings, and and you can get irregular heat rhythm notifications. You'll save $59 right now on Amazon.
Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $219 @ Amazon
If you haven't seen a QLED TV in person you are missing out. These quantum dot panels deliver amazing color saturation along with better brightness. And this killer deal saves you $250 on one of the best 50-inch 4K TVs on the market
In our review, we said this TCL Roku TV is an excellent pick for anyone on a budget. This model features a bright and vibrant 50-inch 4K LED UHD QLED display, Dolby Vision/HDR10 support and compatibility with AI voice assistants. And there's 4 HDMI ports on board.
TCL 50" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $699 now $449 @ Amazon
If you've tried VR before and you thought it was just a fad, it's time to try this. The Oculus Quest 2 is the best VR headset for the money, and it just got even better with this Cyber Monday deal that gives you a free digital credit at Amazon.
The Oculus Quest 2 is an all-in-one VR headset that doesn't require a phone or PC. You just put it on and use the included controllers to enjoy a wide range of VR games and other immersive entertainment experiences. My favorite is ping pong.
Oculus Quest 2 headset: $299 with $50 Amazon credit @ Amazon
Welcome to our Cyber Monday deals live blog! I'm Mark Spoonauer, global editor in chief for Tom's Guide, and our goal is to help you find the very best Cyber Monday savings on pretty much everything.
Let's get started with my favorite Cyber Monday deal. It's nice that the new AirPods 3 are on sale for just $149 but for just $30 more you can pick up the AirPods Pro for $179 from Amazon. We've also see the price dip to as low as $159 on Amazon and Walmart so it helps to check stock.
The AirPods Pro is the better Cyber Monday deal because you get active noise cancellation and a transparency mode on top of the Spatial audio support. Plus, you there's three included eartips for finding the best fit.
Apple AirPods Pro: was $219 now $179 @ Amazon
