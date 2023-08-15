LG StanbyME Go is an awesome new portable TV — and it comes in a briefcase

Having one of the best TVs is great, but what if you could carry it around with you? Launched today, the LG StanbyME Go is a portable entertainment solution from LG that allows you to watch all your favorite content on the go.

The StanbyME Go features a 27-inch LED touchscreen display and is completely wireless, with a built-in battery that handles up to three hours of viewing.

Okay, so this new LG TV won’t actually be a contender for the best TV we’ve ever tested and it’s designed more to replace your laptop rather than your TV when it comes to watching the latest TV shows and movies . But that doesn’t mean that the LG portable TV and its briefcase carrier aren’t seriously cool.

Despite seeming like a gimmick, the StanbyME Go is surprisingly loaded with features. The portable LG TV supports content from a ton of the best streaming services like Max, Hulu, Netflix and more and is set up for hands-free voice control. You also get webOS, the LG app store, support for AirPlay 2 and screen mirroring via iOS and Android devices. You also get support for pairing via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Take your TV with you anywhere

(Image credit: LG)

Based on its specs alone, the 27-inch 1080p display isn’t the most impressive — especially for the $999.99 price tag — but it's all about versatility. The StanbyME Go can be swiveled, rotated and tilted so it can be viewed at any angle, even laid down flat in the briefcase-style carrying case that it’s attached to.

Want more entertainment? There are even some games, like chess, that are designed to work when the touchscreen display is laid flat in table mode.

Finally, you don’t need to lug a set of speakers around for this portable TV. It comes with built-in 20W speakers that can adapt how sound is directed based on the display’s orientation. You also get support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sounds, surprising additions for a 27-inch portable TV.

LG StanbyME Go: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: LG)

Right now, U.S. customers can pre-order the LG StanbyME Go from LG’s website for $999.99. Pre-orders are expected to ship during the week of August 28.

Unfortunately, you can’t get this portable TV anywhere else — it’s an LG online exclusive. But, if you pre-order between now and August 27, you get an LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth speaker for free.

While we haven’t reviewed the XBOOM 360, and therefore it’s not on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers , the portable speaker gets great reviews on LG’s site (4.8 stars over 53 reviews) and gives you 10 hours of 360-sound playback. Plus, it’s a $249 speaker for free. Tough to beat that good of a deal, so pre-order now if you need a portable TV for your next summer outing.