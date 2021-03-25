LG 2021 OLED TV pricing revealed — and there’s good news

It's time to start shopping for a new smart TV, especially if you're in the market for a new LG display. LG just announced how much you can expect to pay for its 2021 4K OLED TV lineup that it showed off at CES in January, including everything from entry-level OLED screens to ses intended for home theater enthusiasts.

Before you start looking to pinch every penny to prep for the new TVs, read on — some of the new OLED TVs are relatively affordable, with the price of LG’s entry-level tier getting closer to $1,000.

That would be the A1 series, which is considered LG’s entry-level tier option for 4K OLED this year. The 48-inch model starts at $1,299. While that means an older processor with no HDMI 2.1 features, the sett includes Dolby Atmos support. It won't be the most reliable set when it comes to avoiding issues like banding and bringing you the truest colors possible, but if you want in on the latest crop of LG's TVs, this tier is for you.

Here's what to expect from the entirety of the A1 series, which will be available beginning in April for some models and through June for other sizes:

LG A1 series price and availability

48-inch: $1,299 (June)

$1,299 (June) 55-inch: $1,599 (April)

$1,599 (April) 65-inch: $2,199 (April)

$2,199 (April) 77-inch: $3,199 (June)

LG C1 series price and availability

(Image credit: LG)

The C1 series is a step up from the A1 TVs, which is a step above the previous CX series from 2020. That means these TVs all include the newest LG processor with AI scene detection and optimization. Each size also comes with HDMI 2.1 support, variable refresh rate, eARC, auto low latency mode, and 4K at 120Hz.

The C1 series models offer a special setting for gamers in terms of a game optimizer suite of options as well, with support for FreeSync and AMD FreeSync Premium. The height of the C1 tier offers a massive display: the 83-inch size for $5,999. Some sizes are available now, with additional options coming in April and May.

48-inch: $1,499 (April)

$1,499 (April) 55-inch: $1,799 (March)

$1,799 (March) 65-inch: $2,499 (March)

$2,499 (March) 77-inch: $3,799 (March)

$3,799 (March) 83-inch: $5,999 (May)

LG G1 series price and availability

(Image credit: LG)

Finally, the G1 series comes with LG's new OLED evo panel, which offers a brighter picture than any of LG's previous LED TVs, as well as a massively thin bezel with included wall mounting. You'll also pay for the aesthetic and power as well as features that carry over from the C1 series. The smallest model in the G1 series will run you $2,199 for a 55-inch model.

If you're looking to arrange your home around a media hub like a new LG display, these are the best, most advanced models to choose from. You can already buy the 65- and 77-inch models, but the smallest, entry-level G1 display won't be available until April.

55-inch: $2,199 (April)

$2,199 (April) 65-inch: $2,999 (Available now)

$2,999 (Available now) 77-inch: $4,499 (Available now)