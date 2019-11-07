KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 live stream: How to watch the biggest amateur fight in history

When does KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 start? Coverage for the fight begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, when the undercard kicks off from the Staples Center. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET and the main event between KSI and Logan Paul is expected to start at 11 p.m. ET.

On November 9 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif.,YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI are once again entering the ring to settle the score they couldn’t quite settle in their first fight last year at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. In that fight, two judges called the bout a tie, and one called the fight for KSI. If you're eager to catch the KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 live stream, you're not alone.

KSI vs. Logan Paul was the first big fight ever between two YouTube stars. And after it attracted more than one million viewers on YouTube’s pay-per-view service, it quickly became known as the “biggest amateur boxing match in history.”

It’s perhaps no surprise that they've been able to attract such a following to their fight. Logan Paul has been able to attract a little less than 20 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, where he’s attracted 4.6 billion views on a variety of comedic topics. KSI, whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji, has more than 20 million subscribers and nearly 5 billion YouTube views.

Both leveraged their massive audiences to attract people to their first fight. And considering the disappointing finish to that fight, KSI-Logan Paul 2 might prove to be even bigger.

So, if you’re interested in seeing the YouTube stars settle the score, here's how to live stream KSI vs. Logan Paul 2.

Live stream KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 from outside of your country with a VPN

If you're traveling outside North America or the U.K., you'll still be able to watch the KSI-Logan Paul fight. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server and watch the draft as if you were at home.

We've evaluated many VPN services , and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service performed reliably in our testing, and we found customer service responsive. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Live stream KSI vs Logan Paul 2 in the U.S. and Canada

Although the first fight between KSI and Logan Paul was available exclusively on YouTube’s pay-per-view service, the company didn’t get the same treatment this time around.

Instead, in the U.S. and Canada, the fight will air exclusively on DAZN , a fighting-focused streaming-video service that costs $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year to access. It’s available on just about any device of your choosing, including set-top boxes, in the browser at DAZN.com, and on your phone.

DAZN: DAZN is a streaming service aimed at fight fans, providing access to a wealth of live and on-demand bouts including KSI vs. Logan Paul 2, Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 and Cancio vs. Alvarado. You can sign up for $19 per month or $99 per year.View Deal

Live stream KSI vs Logan Paul 2 in the U.K.