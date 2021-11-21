Keurig K-Mini returns to record low price in Amazon's Black Friday coffee maker deals

The Keurig K-Mini has dropped back down to a record low price in Amazon's latest Black Friday coffee maker deals. You'll find the compact brewer available for just $49.99 right now, $30 off the $79.99 MSRP. That's excellent news for anyone after a budget pod-based machine, and one of the best Keurig coffee makers on the market.

This price point was previously only reserved for limited edition models, and even then only appeared a handful of times throughout the year. That means today's coffee maker deals are offering a particularly impressive discount, and one that brings the $80 brewer down to a far more affordable position.

The Keurig K-Mini offers the convenience of a pod-based machine with a smaller form factor than even the best coffee maker models on the market. That means it's perfect for those short on both time and space, and with so many K-Cups available there's plenty of different flavors to try as well.

You'll find more on this Keurig sale just below, but we're rounding up plenty more early Black Friday coffee maker deals further down the page as well.

Keurig K-Mini | $79.99 Keurig K-Mini | $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The Keurig K-Mini is back down to its cheapest position yet in Amazon's Black Friday coffee maker deals. That's thanks to a $30 discount dropping the pod machine down to a price point that we've only seen a couple of times this year.



More of today's best Keurig deals

If the offer above doesn't suit in today's early Black Friday coffee maker deals, there are plenty of discounts up for grabs right now. You'll find all the latest Keurig deals just below.

If you want to check out the competition, we're also rounding up all the best Nespresso machines, but for more savings we'd recommend reading up on everything we expect to see from this year's Black Friday coffee maker deals. Some of the best Cuisinart coffee makers are sure to make an appearance, as well as the best espresso machines as well.