January sale knocks $50 off all-purpose Shark vacuum

Today's robot vacs can cost more than an iPad, but if you're looking for a vacuum deal that won't leave you broke, we've found just the right offer.

For a limited time, QVC has the Shark Apex UpLight Vacuum on sale for $199.98. That's $50 off and one of the best January sales we've seen. If you're new to QVC, use coupon code "OFFER" to save an extra $10 and pay just $189.98 total.

Shark Apex UpLight Vacuum: was $249 now $199 @ QVC

The Shark Apex UpLight Vacuum with Lift-Away is designed to take on all of your cleaning needs. It features two brush rolls that work in tandem to collect large and small particles from hard and carpeted floors. It also has a self-cleaning pet brush that removes pet hair and long hair with no tangles. It's now $50 off and at its lowest price to date. First time QVC shoppers can use coupon "OFFER" to take an extra $10 off.

Shark Apex DuoClean Vacuum: was $279 now $159 @ QVC

If you need a more basic vacuum, the Shark Apex DuoClean offers plenty of features at a bargain bin price. It features the a dual-brush design, pet hair multi tool, and a crevice tool for cleaning hard-to-reach spots. It can also convert from upright vacuum to a handheld unit. First time QVC shoppers can use coupon "OFFER" to take an extra $10 off.

The Shark Apex UpLight Vacuum with Lift-Away is a versatile vacuum that can take on just about any cleaning job you throw its way. The full-size upright vacuum features two brush rolls that can clean large and small particles from hard and carpeted floors. If you have pets, the self-cleaning pet brush can remove pet hair and long hair without creating tangles that require manual removal.

Its Lift-Away support means you can clean in handheld mode or use the built-in hose to access tight spaces. The vacuum even has built-in LED lights so you can see dust particles in tight crevices.

By comparison, Walmart offers the same vac for $214, which makes this QVC deal your best offer right now.