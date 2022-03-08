iPhone SE (2022) colors — here are your options

If you want to buy the new iPhone SE (2022) just announced at the Apple March event, perhaps the hardest choice you'll have to make is what color to pick.

You'll be hard-pressed to find better performance for its price among the best cheap phones, and it's one of those rare mobiles that still offers a physical home button. It's an obvious choice for users who want an iPhone experience for less, or in a smaller form factor.

Which of the three available colors to go for is less obvious, but we're here to help you make the decision with this guide. You'll have your mind made up and be ready to place your iPhone SE (2022) pre-order in no time.

iPhone SE (2022) colors: what are the options?

The bottom line is that you have three options to pick from: Midnight (black), Starlight (white) and Product Red. These are essentially the same options that you had with the old iPhone SE (2020) but with some new names.

iPhone SE (2022) colors: what do they look like?

Each model comes with a silver Apple logo in the center, in case you forget what brand you're using. The red model also comes with a (PRODUCT) Red badge on the lower middle of the phone, to indicate the phone's charitable links.

(Image credit: Apple)

The aluminum side rails are are color-matched to the glass back on the red and black versions. You get silver sides on the white model instead, although we can't imagine you'll find that offputting.

Also keep in mind that you always get black bezels on the front of the phone, even if you get the phone in white or red. In one sense it's a shame that Apple forces you to have a two-tone design, but it still looks good.

iPhone SE (2022) colors: how much will they cost?

The good news is that no matter which color you pick, it'll cost the same. The only thing that will raise the price of your iPhone SE (2022) is the amount of storage space you want, with the price starting at $429 for 64GB; 128GB and 256GB versions have also been announced, but prices have not yet been given.

If you're interested in other iPhone colors, then check out the new green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro that just got announced. And make sure to check our Apple Peek Performance event liveblog to see what else is getting announced today.