iPhone 16 Pro vs Galaxy S24 Ultra renders preview 2024’s flagship battle

With the OnePlus 12 now officially unveiled, the last of 2023’s big smartphone releases is done and dusted. Now PhoneArena has turned its attention to next year’s big battle: the iPhone 16 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24.

The site has published two sets of renders based on current rumors to give you an idea of how the two giants of the smartphone world compare. The first set shows the regular Samsung Galaxy S24 against the iPhone 16 Pro, while the second turns its attention to the two plus-sized models: the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

(Image credit: PhoneArena)

A glance at the picture would suggest we’re not looking at that big a difference in how the iPhone 16 Pro and Galaxy S24 will feel in the hand. But actually the latter is a little smaller and substantially lighter, as PhoneArena’s figures show:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Dimensions Weight Samsung Galaxy S24 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm 168g iPhone 16 Pro 149.6 x 71.45 x 8.25mm 194g

With the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the tables are turned, however.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Dimensions Weight Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm 233g iPhone 16 Pro Max 163 x 77.58 x 8.25mm 225g

That’s visible in the accompanying render too:

(Image credit: PhoneArena)

It’s worth highlighting that the renders are based on figures which are still rumored. And while the S24 ones seem pretty much confirmed, given it’s set for release next month, we’re still some ten months away from the next-generation iPhone, making it somewhat premature to give measurements down to a twentieth of a milimeter.

Still, both Apple and Samsung’s plans are beginning to take shape. While, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 aside, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is set to be a largely incremental upgrade in hardware terms, the S24 Ultra is due a big change to its quad-camera setup with a new 50MP 5x telephoto lens replacing the 10MP 10x sensor.

The full S24 family is also set to benefit from generative AI which could potentially change the way we use our phones, and be far more significant than any hardware change.

As for the iPhone 16, while it’s early days, we’ve heard talk of the 5x telephoto lens being added to the Pro model, having previously been an iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusive. The Action Button is also rumored to arrive on all four models after a successful introduction for Pro buyers earlier this year.