iPhone 15 Pro Max full design and dimensions just got leaked

Apple’s next flagship, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, will feature substantial changes in both the design and size of the phone if leaked renders are to be believed.

Much like recent iPhone 15 Plus leaks suggest, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could also see the Lightning port be replaced with a USB Type-C slot. Leaker Ice Universe tweeted new CAD (Computer Assisted Design) renders of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, also possibly known as the iPhone 15 Ultra , which featured the phone from a variety of angles.

Exclusive：iPhone 15 Pro Max（or iPhone 15 Ultra），Rendering based on CAD.Compared with 14ProMax,bezel is narrower，but thicker.Titanium alloy middle frame with frosted process, Type-C ，No physical button design. pic.twitter.com/d4fLOeqWSuFebruary 25, 2023 See more

In addition to the change in charging connector, the renders suggest that the Pro Max will forego traditional buttons completely, matching rumors that it could utilize haptic feedback instead. Some may miss the tactile feeling but this change might improve the lifespan of a device by reducing wear and tear. It also covers up what is traditionally a weakness for any phone’s waterproofing.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

Ice Universe’s renders claim that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a narrower bezel around the screen, accommodating a smaller device. Although only by less than 1 millimeter, as the iPhone 14 Pro Max measures 160.7mm and the rendered device measures 159.8mm.

(Image credit: IceUniverse)

The next generation of the Pro Max could also be narrower at 76.73mm compared to 77.6mm. The iPhone 15 Pro Max could have slightly thicker sides at 8.25mm as opposed to the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s 7.85mm width. This will be allegedly be offset by a camera bump that looks to be thinner with 9to5Mac (opens in new tab) corroborating via their own sources that the camera will be set 0.59mm lower than the 14 Pro Max.



Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 Pro Max vs 14 Pro Max: Rumored dimensions iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max Row 0 - Cell 3 Dimensions 159.86 × 76.73 × 8.25 mm 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85 mm Row 1 - Cell 3 Camera Bump 3.6 mm 4.18 mm Row 2 - Cell 3

With supposed real-life images of the iPhone 15 showing that all models will feature the Dynamic Island, Apple will need something to set the Pro models apart beyond a narrower bezel. According to these renders, that could come in the form of what Ice Universe describes as a “titanium alloy middle frame” that could see the Pro models be much lighter and more durable.



It is noticeable that the camera on these renders appears to continue the same design that originated in the iPhone 11 Pro, but of course, Apple is always improving the software and sensors that go into it. In fact, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is tipped to include a periscope camera, which would allow Apple to catch up to the likes of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro when it comes to telephoto zoom.

