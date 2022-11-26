iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are super tough to find for Black Friday and Cyber Monday — here’s the wait right now

If you were hoping to pick up an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals season, you may be in for quite a serious wait. It turns out that Apple is struggling to keep its two best iPhones in stock at the moment — leading to disappointed customers and high wait times.

According to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives (via Reuters (opens in new tab)), iPhone 14 Pro shortages have increased over Black Friday — reportedly 25-30% below normal availability depending on the model or color. Even retailers themselves are having to warn customers about the problem, with Best Buy (opens in new tab) forecasting a shortage of high-end iPhones in the run-up to the holiday season.

Apple didn’t respond to Reuters’ request for comment, but earlier this month did announce that iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max shipments would be lower than previous estimates. So the question is, what’s causing the delay?

Apple’s previous warning is primarily down to production issues at the Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou. The Chinese government is still enforcing strict policies to curb the spread of COVID-19, and Reuters previously reported this has caused discontent (opens in new tab) among workers who’ve started leaving the site. All together it means reduced production capacity, with estimates suggesting output could drop as much as 30% (opens in new tab).

Since the iPhone 14 range was announced, we’ve seen multiple reports about how the standard model isn’t exactly en vogue . Considering there are few differences between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 , customers seem to have shifted their sights onto the two Pro models which featuredmore substantial upgrades. To the point where Apple reportedly shifted production off the iPhone 14 in favor of the iPhone 14 Pro .

A combination of production issues and high demand from consumers means Apple has a perfect recipe for mass shortages — as we’re seeing right now.

How long will it take to get an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max?

We did some checking over on the Apple website (opens in new tab), to figure out just how long people might have to wait for one of the Pro models. It turns out that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models won’t be available for home delivery before December 28.

In-store pick-up told a similar story. Using Apple’s iPhone availability tool, which is on the Pro model sales page, the vast majority of phones were out of stock in the 12 stores nearest to our New York office. The only model that had any local availability was the 256GB iPhone 14 Pro in gold, which was in stock at an Apple Store in The Bronx — roughly 10 miles away.

The picture isn't any better for the wireless carriers. T-Mobile (opens in new tab) lists Dec. 26 as the first delivery date for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Verizon (opens in new tab) says you'll have to wait between Dec. 18 and Dec. 23 for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It's much worse at AT&T (opens in new tab), which lists January 4 as the earliest date for both phones.

Best Buy lists delivery and pickup times as far into the future as January 5 for some iPhone 14 Pro Max models (opens in new tab). However, a large number of iPhone 14 Pro models (opens in new tab) will be in your hands as early as next week. It all depends on what color, carrier and storage options you decide upon.

Walmart (opens in new tab) doesn’t appear to be readily displaying delivery estimates, and iPhone 14 models don’t appear to be showing up in Amazon’s (opens in new tab) search results — including the standard and Plus models.

If you’re out looking for iPhone 14 deals for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, there is some good news. It is still possible to order an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, and there are discounts you can take advantage of in the process. But there’s a very good chance it won’t be arriving particularly quickly.