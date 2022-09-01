iPhone 14 Plus could be the real name for iPhone 14 Max

With just a few days left before the much-anticipated Apple September 7 event, a new leak about one of the new models has cropped up and piqued our curiosity. Thus far, it seems like Apple plans to do away with the mini model for the iPhone 14, instead replacing the little handset with a non-Pro large option. We've called it the iPhone 14 Max up until, but now we're not so sure what its real name might be.

According to alleged leaked case images by Twitter user @Tommyboiiiiii (opens in new tab), the new sub-$1000 big iPhone will bring back the old Plus moniker that was part for the iPhone lineup from 2014 to 2017.

The images provided by the Twitter user show us the iPhone 14 Plus in case form. The first supposed real-life image is one of Apple's clear MagSafe cases, while the other is a series of product listings that show some case options that, once again, invoke the iPhone 14 Plus name.

Who said Plus? pic.twitter.com/O7GJAsKT8bAugust 31, 2022 See more

Apple first introduced the Plus name with the iPhone 6 Plus, a larger version of the iPhone 6. It continued with the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus, but disappeared after that. The next large iPhone came in the form of the iPhone Xs Max, the second-generation iPhone with Face ID.

Following that, we got the iPhone 11 Pro Max and that's when the big iPhone became a Pro exclusive. You had to drop more than $1,000 to get a 6.7-inch screen, which is a lot of money if you just want a large display. So it's little wonder that there's been some hype around the supposed iPhone 14 Max, which is tipped to feature the same screen size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

This isn't the first time someone has floated the iPhone 14 Plus name. Back in June, a leaker said the phone everyone else was calling the iPhone 14 Max would, in fact, ship as the iPhone 14 Plus. Names for Apple devices are some of the last things to leak, but at least we won't have to wait too long for confirmation.

If you ask us, iPhone 14 Plus makes a lot more sense than Max. We imagine that a lot of average consumers might get the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max mixed up, since "Pro" might be easy to overlook at a quick glance. We can get behind a naming scheme of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Max/Plus is tipped to be a larger version of the iPhone 14, which means it'll lack iPhone 14 Pro features such as the telephoto lens, 120Hz ProMotion display, the rumored 48MP main camera upgrade, and new hole-punch/pill-shaped cutout design. Basically, it's the base model iPhone 14 with a 6.7-inch screen instead of a 6.1-inch one. So if you like big phones, you may get a more affordable iPhone option this year.

We'll just have to wait until September 7 to find out. Be sure to stick around for our coverage of the event, and we encourage you to check back on our iPhone 14 hub for all of the latest news.