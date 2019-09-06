iPhone 11 Event Live Stream: How to Watch on Sept. 10

You've read the rumors. You've poured over the leaked photos. Now all that's left is to watch as Apple unveils the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max (or so we'd expect) on Sept. 10.

As usual, you can follow along with Tuesday's festivities from the comfort of your own web browser or Apple TV streaming box. And from what we've heard, there will certainly be a lot to follow. In addition to new iPhones, we're likely to see the Apple Watch Series 5 debut, potentially alongside new iPads, new accessories and perhaps even a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, just for good measure. At the very least, we're certain to find out when iOS 13, iPad OS 13 and macOS Catalina will officially drop for the public.

Here's everything you need to know to live stream Apple's big day.

(Image credit: Apple)

When is the iPhone 11 event?

Apple's Special Event kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. Pacific, or 1 p.m. Eastern, from the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's campus in Cupertino.

How can I watch the iPhone 11 event?

Apple offers a few options for streaming its events. You can watch live through Apple's website, though there are software limitations. In the past, you'd have to either use Safari on a Mac running macOS 10.2 Sierra (or newer), or Edge on a Windows 10 PC. However, Apple's latest events have been viewable on the recent builds of Chrome and Firefox, so feel free to give those browsers a try.

If you're following along from an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch, you'll want to use Safari and make sure your device is updated to at least iOS 12. Thankfully, Apple TV users have it much simpler — all they need to do is open Apple's dedicated Events app.

Typically, there's never been an easy way for Android users to keep up with Apple's stream. Fortunately, though, Apple has made more of a habit of publishing live feeds on YouTube as of late. There's no guarantee the company will do this for Tuesday's action, though this year's WWDC keynote was streamed on the platform. You can check Apple's channel to see if the same holds true this time around.

What can I expect from Apple's event?

Oh, so much. There are, of course, those three new iPhones. Everything we know suggests the iPhone 11 will replace last year's entry-level iPhone XR model. And while that 6.1-inch phone's basic proportions and design look to be unchanged for 2019, its replacement will likely benefit from dual-lens cameras at the rear and Apple's next-generation A13 chipset.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max will pick up from where the iPhone XS range left off, adding a third lens to those devices' imaging stacks. We're expecting reverse wireless charging on all models (useful for quickly topping up a pair of AirPods, for example) as well as enhancements to Face ID that will make the authentication technology work from any angle.

MORE: iPhone 11 News, Rumors, Release Date and More

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max design mockups. (Image credit: MobileFun)

And then there's the Apple Watch Series 5, which has been tipped to include improved OLED displays, built-in sleep tracking and come with a choice of new titanium and ceramic case options.

We've heard rumblings of updates pertaining to the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro ranges, though these aren't sure bets. Often times, Apple spins its tablet- and computer-related launches out into separate events, though every so often they pop up in an iPhone reveal. Even if we don't see new computing hardware, though, we're very likely to receive launch dates for the final versions of iPad OS 13 and macOS Catalina (alongside iOS 13, of course).

New accessories seem likely, though. On that front, we could get a new HomePod, new AirPods and — most interestingly — a new key finder device that taps into the Find My app on Apple's products. The Apple TV looks especially ripe for an upgrade, having not seen a new version since 2017.

And as if that's not enough, we also have Apple's new suite of services to consider — namely Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade. Given that this is likely to be a primarily hardware-focused affair, we probably won't hear much we haven't before on those fronts. However, services could factor into the conversation as they relate to the products Apple launches. Stay tuned to Tom's Guide in the days leading up to and immediately following the announcements, as we go hands-on with all of Cupertino's new wares.