Huge Motorola Razr 2023 leak just spilled all the specs

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to launch tomorrow, June 1, but that hasn’t stopped what appears to be the phone’s specs sheet leaking in full ahead of time.

Leaker SnoopyTech posted a rather official-looking image of the Razer 40 Ultra with the spec listed alongside it, which suggests the image may have come from the presentation Motorola is set to have tomorrow. Either way, the specs on show are comprehensive.

Razr 40 Ultra official specs pic.twitter.com/p5t7qZmu7CMay 30, 2023 See more

Swipe to scroll horizontally Motorola Razr 40 Ultra rumored specs Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Inner display 6.9-inch OLED, FHD+, 165 Hz Outer display 3.6-inch OLED, 144Hz Rear camera 12MP (f/1.5) main, 13MP ultrawide Front camera 32MP Chipset Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Battery 3,800 mAh Wired charging 33W Wireless charging 5W Dimensions 6.7 x 2.9 x 0.27 inches (open), 3.48 x 2.9 x 0.59 inches (closed) Weight 6.63 ounces

Despite being in Italian, even non-speakers of that language can understand what information is here. And the details generally line up with what we’ve heard about the Razr 40 Ultra so far — for better or worse.

According to the sheet we’re looking at a phone with a 6.9-inch interior OLED display, with FHD+ resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10 Plus. The outer display is apparently a 3.6-inch OLED with 144Hz refresh rate made from “Gorilla Glass 7” — which presumably means Gorilla Glass Victus.

Those specs are rather interesting since they do deviate from the rumors. The cover display especially is slightly bigger than the rumored 3.5-inch screen. The interior screen is also 0.2 inches larger, assuming these specs are legit, with a major boost in refresh rate compared to the 144Hz display on the Moto Razr 2022.

165Hz is premium gaming phone territory, though whether the Razr 40 Ultra will be able to handle high-spec mobile gaming is another matter. The inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Plus, which has been trumped by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 yet is a more than capable slice of silicon, would indicate the next-gen Rar will have some gaming power.

Just don't expect it to beat the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is expected this summer and is likely to use the Gen 2 chip like the Galaxy S23 series before it.

Camera concerns

Other specs include 8GB of RAM, 256GB of non-expandable storage, 5G, Wi-Fi 6e, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, a 3,800 mAh battery, 33W wired charging and 5W wireless charging.

The folding phone is expected to run Android 13 out of the box. And according to this leak, it'll have an IP52 water and dust resistance rating, which isn’t particularly great, so be sure to keep this device away from water.

Sadly the tipped dual-lens rear camera setup is uninspiring so far. This year's Razr reportedly features a 12MP main lens (f/1.5) with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide lens capable of taking macro shots. That's a rather low resolution for a premium smartphone camera, and significantly lower than the Moto Razr 2022’s 50MP main camera lens. The selfie camera’s 32MP resolution appears unchanged from last year.

Raw camera specs aren't everything, and improvements on the software side could see the Moto Razer 40 Ultra deliver more impressive results than its middling snapper specs suggest.

Colors on sale will apparently include “Infinite Black,” “Glacier Blue” and “Viva Magenta.” Or at least that will apparently be the case in Italy and Europe.

The specs sheet certainly paints an interesting picture for the Moto Razr 40 Ultra, which may be called the Motorola Razr Plus in the U.S. While we can’t say for sure how accurate this all is, we don’t have to wait too long to find out. In the meantime, you can get up to date on the latest rumors and news in our Motorola Razr 40 Ultra hub.