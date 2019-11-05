HP Black Friday Preview: Up to $820 Off Laptops

As expected, November has started with a surge in early Black Friday laptop deals. The latest retailer to join the Black Friday deals frenzy is HP.

Through November 9, HP is taking up to $820 off select laptops during its HP Holiday Sneak Peek. Even better, use coupon "10NOVINTEL" to take an extra $10 off discounted prices. The sale includes discounts on some of the best laptops of 2019 as well as a few value-based systems, like the HP Envy x360 15t, which is on sale for $589.99 ($310 off) via coupon "10NOVINTEL". (Click on "customize and buy" to purchase this laptop).

HP Holiday Sneak Peek: $820 off select laptops

The Envy x360 is a 2-in-1 laptop that packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-10210U CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's one of the cheaper laptops we've seen with Intel's new 10th-gen CPU.

Alternatively, you can use coupon "HOLIDAYPC" to take 5% off systems priced over $999. (The coupons don't stack, unfortunately). Meanwhile, HP's gaming rigs are on sale from $719.99. Use coupon "5GAMER" to take 5% off all gaming rigs. For instance, after coupon you can get the HP Omen 15t Laptop for $683.99. That's $290 off. (In this case, the gaming coupon is better than the "10NOVINTEL" coupon). This system packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.4GHz Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU.

Make sure to check out our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals coverage for the latest holiday sales and updates.