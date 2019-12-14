How to watch UFC 245: Live stream Usman vs Covington

There have been plenty of big-time fights this year in the UFC, and now, the mixed martial arts league is ready to end the year with a major welterweight fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. This isn't one you'll want to miss, so we've assembled a guide on how to live stream UFC 245.

Usman is the current UFC welterweight champion, and he’s facing Covington, who served as the former interim champion. The winner of the bout should be able to prove which is the superior welterweight fighter. It should also help to lay out how 2020 will look in what has quickly become a crowded welterweight division.

But the Usman-Covington fight is far from the only big fight of the night. And when the bouts kick off from the T-Mobile Arena in Pasadena, Calif. on Saturday, December 14, there’s a good chance you’ll have hours of exciting fighting.

If you want to catch this big night in MMA, here's how to live stream UFC 245.

Where can I live stream UFC 245?

Like other big UFC events, watching UFC 245 will require you to have some access to ESPN and perhaps even UFC’s own Fight Pass in order to watch the fights you want, starting at 6:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 14.

Like other big UFC nights, UFC 245 starts with the early prelims, which will air on ESPN+ starting at 6:15 p.m. ET.

ESPN+: ESPN+ is ESPN's dedicated streaming service, offering accesses to thousands of live events and original programming starting at just $4.99 per month.

After that, the preliminary card will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN 2, so you’ll need to go to your television or favorite streaming service to watch those fights. At 10 p.m., go back to ESPN+ to watch the main card.

Here’s a fight breakdown for the night:

Early Prelims on ESPN+

Featherweight: Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Kali Kara-France

Women’s Flyweight: Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araujo

Welterweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Oskar Piechota

Preliminary card on ESPN 2

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry

Women’s Bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Irene Aldana

Middleweight: Ian Heinisch vs. Omari Akhmedov

Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders

Main Card on ESPN+, PPV

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Women’s Bantamweight: Amanda Nunes vs. Germainede Randamie

Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo

Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber

How do I use a VPN to live stream UFC 245?

If you're traveling outside the country during UFC 245, you'll still be able to watch it. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server and watch the draft as if you were at home.

We've evaluated many VPN services , and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service performed reliably in our testing, and we found customer service responsive. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How can I live stream UFC 245 without a cable or satellite subscription?

If your goal is to watch every fight on Saturday, you’ll first need to sign up for ESPN+ , a $50-per-year service that streams sports games in both major and minor sports leagues, as well as UFC fights. But since UFC 245 is a PPV event, you’ll need to pay $80 to get a year of ESPN+ and the main card fights. If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, the PPV will cost you $60.

Since UFC 245 is an all-ESPN affair, you’ll want to make sure you subscribe to streaming services that work with ESPN 2. Again, ESPN+ is simple enough, and since it works on a variety of devices, you shouldn’t have any trouble getting it set up.

But if you want to watch the preliminary fights on ESPN 2, you’ll need to choose one of the options below:

AT&T TV Now: AT&T TV Now features ESPN 2 its entry-level $50 tier.

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's Live TV package costs $45 per month for 60 channels, including ESPN 2. You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR.

SlingTV: Sling ’s Orange tier features ESPN 2. Sling Orange usually costs $25 per month, but you can get it now for $15 per month, a 40 percent savings.

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including ESPN 2. YouTube TV also has an unlimited cloud DVR storage.

How can I watch UFC 245 with a cable or satellite subscription?

Unfortunately, having a cable or satellite subscription won’t do you many favors if you want to watch the entire night of fights at UFC 245. Since you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+, and that service isn’t available on cable or satellite, you’ll need to be a streamer to watch the bouts.