How to watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 online

Pack your bags because The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 is streaming now on Peacock! The spinoff follows ladies from across the Real Housewives franchise going on vacation together for hilarious escapades and non-stop drama. Season 2 introduces a twist: A cast made up of only ex-wives!

RHUGT streaming details Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club episodes 1-3 are streaming now exclusively on Peacock (opens in new tab).

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premiered last year as a Peacock original. Now, it's back with former cast members from the franchise. Season 2 features Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin of The Real Housewives of New York City, Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge of The Real Housewives of Orange County and Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

They are gathering together at one of the franchise's most iconic homes: Dorinda's Bluestone Manor in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Here's everything you need to watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club on Peacock. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club from anywhere on Earth

Just because Peacock isn't everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

(opens in new tab) Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Housewives fans can watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 on Peacock (opens in new tab) right now!

The first three episodes premiered Thursday, June 23. The following four episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

To watch RHUGT, you'll need Peacock Premium ($4.99/month). And if you don't want ads interrupting your binge, you can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month).

(opens in new tab) Peacock (opens in new tab) is one of the newest streaming services but houses a great library, including the entirety of The Office. Peacock Free offers thousands of TV episodes and movies — no subscription needed. Sign up for Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) and get even more content, including originals like Girls5eva and Bel-Air.

How to watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club online in Canada

While Peacock is not available in Canada, there's good news when it comes to watching The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 up north. The show will premiere with two episodes on Tuesday, June 28 at 9 p.m. ET on Slice.

You can watch Slice if you get it through your cable package, either through the channel or streaming via the Global TV app and website (opens in new tab).

Canadians can also access Showcase through the StackTV (opens in new tab) streaming service, which you can add to your Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) channel subscriptions.

How to watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club online in the UK

Brits can watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 on Hayu (opens in new tab) the day after it airs in the U.S..

Hayu is a streaming service that costs £4.99 per month (after a seven-day free trial). Hayu also streams other Real Housewives shows.

How to watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club online in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can also watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 with Hayu (opens in new tab), which costs AU$6.99 after a seven-day free trial.

Travelers who want to access their paid streaming services will need the help of ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).