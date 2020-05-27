How to watch SpaceX Crew Dragon launch: Launch time, live stream

SpaceX Crew Dragon launch time The SpaceX Crew Dragon launch is scheduled for 4:33 p.m. Eastern today from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, weather permitting.

Witness a historic event today and watch the SpaceX Crew Dragon launch for NASA, which will send two astronauts on a private spacecraft to the International Space Station.

It's the first launch of American astronauts from US soil since 2011, which saw the final flight of the Space Shuttle Atlantis. It is SpaceX's first manned flight as well as the first time a commercial spacecraft has carried NASA astronauts.

The mission, called Demo-2, will launch NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken into orbit on a Crew Dragon spacecraft powered by a Falcon 9 rocket. Liftoff is scheduled for 4:33 p.m. Eastern from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida — weather permitting. As of this morning, the chances of favorable weather at the launch site were only at 50 percent. NASA and SpaceX will also monitor weather across the Atlantic to ensure clear conditions in case that an emergency landing is necessary.

Here's a guide on how to watch the SpaceX Crew Dragon launch live, here or on NASA TV, cable networks and other streaming sites beginning at 12 p.m. Eastern.

SpaceX Crew Dragon launch: What to know

The SpaceX Crew Dragon crew members are commander Douglas Hurley and astronaut Robert Behnken, who both joined the astronaut corps in 2000.

The Crew Dragon will launch on top of a Falcon 9 rocket with 1.7 million pounds of thrust from the first stage engines. Once out of the lower atmosphere, SpaceX will attempt to land the first stage on an off-shore drone ship while the second stage continues into orbit.

Once in orbit, the Crew Dragon is scheduled to arrive at the International Space Station at 11:40 a.m. Thursday, May 28. Hurley and Behnken will join three others already at the station, including commander Chris Cassidy and two Russian cosmonauts working on scientific research.

How to watch SpaceX Crew Dragon launch live online

There are many options for watching the SpaceX Crew Dragon launch live:

NASA is live-streaming the event on YouTube channel and its website, starting coverage at 12 p.m. Eastern.

NASA TV is airing the launch as well. You may get the channel with your cable package or you can add it as a Roku channel or stream it for free on Pluto TV.

SpaceX will also be live-streaming on its YouTube channel, also starting at 12 p.m.

Discovery and the Science Channel are airing Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space, starting at 2 p.m.

ABC and the National Geographic Channel are teaming up for Launch America: Mission to Space Live, which will air starting at 3 p.m.

SpaceX Crew Dragon launch: NASA live stream schedule

Here's the schedule for NASA's multi-platform live stream of the SpaceX Crew Dragon launch (all times Eastern):

Wednesday, May 27

12:15 p.m. – NASA TV launch coverage begins

4:33 p.m. – Liftoff

5:22 p.m. – Crew Dragon phase burn

6:05 p.m. – Far-field manual flight test

7:05 p.m. – Astronaut downlink event from Crew Dragon

7:30 p.m. – Postlaunch news conference at Kennedy

Thursday, May 28

7:20 a.m. – Astronaut downlink event from Crew Dragon

11:39 a.m. – Docking

1:55 p.m. – Hatch Open

2:25 p.m. – Welcome ceremony

4:15 p.m. – Post-Arrival News Conference at Johnson

Friday, May 29