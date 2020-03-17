How to watch Netflix with friends online

Yes, you can still watch Netflix with friends even while we're all practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you're stuck at home, bored and lonely, watching Netflix with friends at the same time by using virtual tools can provide a much-needed outlet. Coronavirus loneliness and cabin fever are very real issues. And maintaining your mental and emotional health is just as important as keeping up your physical health, as we note in our coronavirus tips for staying safe.

Coronavirus maps: Track COVID-19 worldwide

2020 movie releases: What's delayed by coronavirus?

So if you want to stay social, while quarantined at home, we have a guide on how to watch Netflix with friends remotely. Bingeing the best Netflix series or the best Netflix movies together is so much more fun.

How to watch Netflix with friends with Netflix Party

An easy to watch Netflix with friends is with the Google Chrome extension Netflix Party, which we discovered thanks to this tweet:

PSA: If you want to still have movie night with friends without risking COVID-19 spread, Chrome has an extension called Netflix Party that allows you to simultaneously stream Netflix with friends. It has a chat window & play/pauses for everyone in the group so you stay synced.March 16, 2020

Netflix Party synchronizes video playback and provides a group chat window so you and your friends can talk about what you're watching.

The extension is available for free in the Chrome Web Store. Here are the steps to follow to enable Netflix Party:

Download Netflix Party from the Chrome Web Store. Sign into Netflix on your Chrome web browser and select a video. Create your party by clicking the red "NP" icon in the extensions area next to the address bar. Select whether you want to have sole control over playback or allow others to have control. Copy the party URL and send it to your friends. To join someone else's Netflix party, click the party URL and then click the "NP" icon to watch Netflix with friends at the same time and chat during playback. Click your user icon in the top right corner to change your icon.

Things to know about Netflix Party

Once you're in the party, you can customize your icon and display name.

Depending on the control level, you or anybody can pause, rewind and fast forward playback for the entire party.

If you're watching a show, the next episode will start playing and the party can keep going.

That doesn't seem to be the case for movies, though, so you'll have to start a new Netflix party and share that URL.

It's unclear how many people can join one party.