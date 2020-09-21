How to watch Great British Baking Show 2020 online and on Netflix

Great British Baking Show release date, cast Release date: Tuesday, Sept. 22 (UK); Friday, Sept. 25 (U.S.)

Cast: Paul Hollywood (judge), Prue Leith (judge), Noel Fielding (host), Matt Lucas (host)

Episodes: 10

Ready, set, bake! It's almost time to watch The Great British Baking Show online and on Netflix. Series 11 of the competition series premieres in the UK first (where it's called The Great British Bake Off), then in the U.S. a few days later.

Watching The Great British Baking Show is the ultimate comfort food — something everybody can enjoy in these difficult pandemic times. GBBO is truly feel-good TV, where you can root for a lineup of amateur bakers who love to create decadent desserts and pastries, from tarts to sponges to meringues to cakes.

This edition of GBBO is a bit different. For one, there's a new host — comedian Matt Lucas takes over for Sandi Toksvig. He joins returning host Noel Fielding, and mainstay judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

The Great British Baking Show also had to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, like most other film and television productions. Filming on season 11 was originally set for April, but was delayed to July. Usually, the process takes place over 12-13 weekends, but due to the pandemic, it occurred over six weeks in a "self-contained biosphere" at Down Hall Hotel in Bishop's Stortford. The cast and crew quarantined and got tested before entering the GBBO bubble, then did the same before returning home.

But a lot of The Great British Baking Show remains the same. There will be 12 amateur bakers and various theme weeks, like a Japanese week. The first signature bake will be a Battenberg cake.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Great British Baking Show on Netflix.

How to watch Great British Baking Show in the US

If you're in the U.S., you can watch The Great British Baking Show air weekly on Fridays, starting September 25.

If you absolutely can't wait for your GBBO fix and want to watch along with British fans, check out the UK airing info below and our info on ExpressVPN.

How to watch Great British Bake Off in the UK

Under its original title, The Great British Bake Off airs weekly on Tuesday nights, starting September 22, at 8 p.m. BST on Channel 4.

Brits without an antenna can watch GBBO for free, live or on-demand, via the app All 4.

The Great British Baking Show contestants: Who are the bakers?

GBBO season 11 features 12 amateur bakers. They are:

Dave , 30, a security guard from Waterlooville, Hampshire

, 30, a security guard from Waterlooville, Hampshire Hermine , 39, a Benin-born accountant from London

, 39, a Benin-born accountant from London Laura , 31, a digital manager from Kent

, 31, a digital manager from Kent Linda , 61, a retirement living team leader from East Sussex

, 61, a retirement living team leader from East Sussex Loriea , a Jamaican-born diagnostic radiographer from Durham

, a Jamaican-born diagnostic radiographer from Durham Lottie , 31, a pantomime producer from West Sussex

, 31, a pantomime producer from West Sussex Makbul , 51, an accountant from Manchester

, 51, an accountant from Manchester Marc , 51, a bronze resin sculptor from Cornwall

, 51, a bronze resin sculptor from Cornwall Mark , 32, a project manager from Liverpool

, 32, a project manager from Liverpool Peter , 20, an accounting and finance student from Edinburgh

, 20, an accounting and finance student from Edinburgh Rowan , 52, a music teacher from Worcestershire

, 52, a music teacher from Worcestershire Sura, 31, a pharmacy dispenser from London

The Great British Baking Show trailer

"Same old Bake Off," Prue says in the opening of the GBBO trailer. "Familiar, comforting, lovely." And it sure looks that way. Sure, there are some baking mishaps, but the creations look as scrumptious as ever. Even Paul Hollywood approves. "Actually, I love it," he raves at one point.

The Great British Baking Show hosts

GBBO has seen a bit of a revolving door when it comes to hosts and judges. Only Paul Hollywood has remained through all 11 seasons. His fellow judge, Prue Leith, joined in 2017 when the series moved from BBC to Channel 4.

That's the same time that Noel Fielding came on as a co-host, with Sandi Toksvig. However, Sandi left the show before season 11 and has been replaced with Matt Lucas, who American viewers may recognize from Bridesmaids and Alice in Wonderland.

The Great British Baking Show episodes

The Great British Baking Show will consist of 10 episodes. The first three episodes run for 90 minutes instead of the usual 75 minutes.

Episode 1: Cakes

Signature: Battenberg cake

Technical: TBA

Showstopper: TBA

Star Baker: TBA

Eliminated: TBA