How to watch all the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies online

With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem currently playing in theaters, you've got the perfect excuse to delve back into the tubular world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films. Mutant Mayhem is the first feature starring the heroes in a half-shell since 2016's TMNT: Out of the Shadows, so it's finally time to bust out the pizza and catch a new turtle-tastic flick.

In Mutant Mayhem, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo venture out into the human world after spending years tucked away in the sewers of New York City. They want to get along with the humans topside, and the best way to do this, they deduce, is by performing heroic deeds. Their first move is to uncover a mysterious crime syndicate led by a criminal named Superfly. With aspiring journalist April O'Neil at their side, the turtles are well on their way to public acceptance, but not before Superfly mutates all the wildlife on the planet into a species meant to take over humanity. Er, no pressure.

You don't have to have seen every TMNT film since the original 1990 movie to understand what's going on in Mutant Mayhem. But if you want to experience the entire turtle saga, most Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies can easily be found on various streaming platforms. Whether you're hoping to watch the movies to see how far the turtles have come or you just want to kick off a turtle-powered marathon, we've got you covered.

Dive into our guide on how to stream all of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films. Cowabunga!

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie franchise kicked off in 1990 with the release of the inaugural film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. To date, there have been seven more movies, including Mutant Mayhem, as well as several animated series and spinoffs.

Director Steve Barron took the helm for the first outing, with Todd W. Langen and Bobby Herbeck writing. Langen stuck around for the second flick, but the movies have seen a cavalcade of different staff over the years, with unique styles and multiple makeovers for the turtles.

Here are the TMNT movies in release date order, along with cast and crew details, synopses and streaming links.

How to watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) online

(Image credit: Alamy)

Director: Steve Barron

Screenwriter: Todd W. Langen and Bobby Herbeck

Stars: Brian Tochi, Robbie Rist, Corey Feldman, Josh Pais, Judith Hoag, Elias Koteas

Synopsis: Four mutated turtle brothers trained in ninjutsu — Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo — emerge from the sewers of New York City to battle the evil Shredder and his Foot Clan while trying to uncover the mystery behind their existence.

Watch on Max and Paramount Plus

How to watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991) online

(Image credit: Alamy)

Director: Michael Pressman

Screenwriter: Todd W. Langen

Stars: Brian Tochi, Robbie Rist, Adam Carl, Laurie Faso, Paige Turco, David Warner

Synopsis: The turtle brothers face new challenges when the nefarious Shredder returns, armed with a potent ooze that can create formidable mutants. As New York City faces this growing menace, the turtles must band together once more to stop Shredder's sinister plan.

Watch on Max and Paramount Plus

How to watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993) online

(Image credit: Alamy)

Director: Stuart Gillard

Screenwriter: Stuart Gillard

Stars: Brian Tochi, Robbie Rist, Corey Feldman, Tim Kelleher, Elias Koteas, Paige Turco, Vivian Wu, Sab Shimono, Stuart Wilson

Synopsis: Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Leonardo are transported back to feudal Japan when they stumble onto a scepter that can help them travel through time. While there, they've got to rescue their kidnapped ally, April O'Neil, and navigate the conflicts of a warring samurai village. It's not exactly party time for the turtle team while they try to find a way back to their own time.

Watch on Max and Paramount Plus

How to watch TMNT (2007) online

(Image credit: Alamy)

Director: Kevin Munroe

Screenwriter: Kevin Munroe

Stars: James Arnold Taylor, Nolan North, Mitchell Whitfield, Mikey Kelley, Chris Evans, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Mako, Kevin Smith, Patrick Stewart, Ziyi Zhang, Lawrence Fishburne

Synopsis: The heroes in a half-shell have grown apart, and they're spread all across the world after defeating Shredder. They reunite to combat an ancient evil that threatens the world, returning to New York to eventually become the city's shadowy guardians once more. All the while, they must confront their past and rebuild their brotherly bond.

Watch on Max and Paramount Plus

How to watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) online

(Image credit: Alamy)

Director: Jonathan Liebesman

Screenwriter: Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec and Evan Daugherty

Stars: Johnny Knoxville, Jeremy Howard, Alan Ritchson, Noel Fisher, Tony Shalhoub, Megan Fox, Will Arnett

Synopsis: This reboot finds the turtles emerging once more from the shadows of New York's sewers into the bustling city. Teaming up with journalist April O'Neil, they make it their mission to thwart the evil Shredder and his Foot Clan's dark plans as their grip on the city tightens. Along the way, they unravel secrets about their origins and face unexpected challenges that test their bond.

Watch on Paramount Plus

How to watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016) online

(Image credit: Alamy)

Director: Dave Green

Screenwriter: Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec

Stars: Johnny Knoxville, Alan Ritchson, Jeremy Howard, Noel Fisher, Tony Shalhoub, Gary Anthony Williams, Sheamus, Brad Garrett, Megan Fox, Stephen Arnell, Will Arnett

Synopsis: The intrepid turtle team faces a new threat as the notorious Shredder collaborates with the mad scientist Baxter Stockman and his dim-witted henchmen, Bebop and Rocksteady. When an even more terrifying enemy emerges from another dimension, the brothers must also contend with the vigilante Casey Jones and decide whether to remain hidden in the shadows or reveal themselves to the world.

Watch on Pluto TV and Paramount Plus

How to watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) online

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hit theaters on August 2, 2023. Its streaming home will likely be Paramount Plus as the movie was distributed by Paramount Pictures, though there's no specific date for when to expect it just yet.

Director: Jeff Rowe

Screenwriter: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Jeff Rowe and Dan Hernandez & Ben Samit

Stars: Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, John Cena, Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, Post Malone, Giancarlo Esposito, Ice Cube, Jackie Chan, Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne

Synopsis: The close-knit turtle brothers emerge from New York's sewers seeking human acceptance. Aided by teen journalist April O'Neil, their mission against crime lord Superfly escalates when he mutates wildlife across the world in a bid to overtake humanity.