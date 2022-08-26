Hisense's latest Mini-LED TV offers ATSC 3.0 — and it just crashed to $699

Although ATSC 3.0 hasn’t quite gotten the attention that the HD transition got in the early 2000s, the NextGen TV standard is finally finding support from more TV makers. The newest name on the list? Hisense.

Hisense and Pearl TV, the coalition of U.S. broadcasters transitioning to the next broadcast standard, announced that its latest 2022 models, the Hisense U7H and the Mini-LED equipped Hisense U8H will support ATSC 3.0.

While Hisense’s new 4K HDR TVs aren’t the first to support the standard, they are among the cheapest with the advanced tuner inside.

So how much are we talking? The 55-inch Hisense U7H starts at $999 while the 55-inch U8H goes for $1,149, though some retailers like Best Buy (opens in new tab) are offering a wild $450 discount to bring the price of the U8H down to just $699. Don’t expect them to stay that way for long, though.

What is ATSC 3.0 and why do you want it?

ATSC 3.0 is the name of a new broadcast standard that has been rolling out across the country for the last few years. The standard enables broadcast of 4K HDR content and spatial audio support for formats like Dolby Vision.

The best part? That content is being delivered free over-the-air as we speak.

Unless you have an ATSC 3.0-compatible TV, however, you can’t watch content in its highest quality — though, you’ll still be able to watch it in HD thanks to the ATSC 1.0 tuner that you already have in your HD or early 4K TV.

What are the alternatives? Well, you can buy a separate tuner, but that could cost hundreds of dollars which might not be a wise decision if you’re already in the market for a new 4K TV.

Ultimately, having cheaper TVs being made with ATSC 3.0 tuners — on top of new burgeoning TV technologies like Mini-LED — is a huge win for buyers, and well-worth looking into if you’re on the cusp of buying a new flatscreen.

