After we’ve consumed our feasts, opened gifts and watched our favorite Hallmark Christmas movies, it's always a shame when the holidays come to an end. And despite our homes looking festive and cozy, you're probably wondering when is the right time to take down your Christmas decorations?

Are you taking them down too early or too late? Or is it bad luck to keep them up? To answer your burning questions, find out the official date when you should be packing up and storing your Christmas decorations until next year.

When should you take down your Christmas decorations?

According to Christian tradition, the right date to take decorations down is on the Twelfth Night after Christmas (eve of the Epiphany). This usually falls on either the 5th or 6th of January, depending on how the 12 days of Christmas are counted. For instance, the Church of England calculates from Christmas Day, so the Twelfth Night always falls on January 5th. Other denominations, including the Catholic Church, start counting from Boxing Day, making January 6th the Twelfth Night (and the Epiphany). Either way, it’s considered bad luck to leave your decorations on display after the 5th, and believed to taint the New Year.

What is the Epiphany?

The Epiphany is a day observed by Christians, also known as Three Kings’ Day. This marks the day when the three wise men followed the bright star of Jerusalem to visit baby Jesus, hailing him as a king in Bethlehem. In fact, ‘epiphany’ is actually a Greek word, meaning ‘manifestation’ with the date itself symbolising God coming to Earth as a human in the form of his Jesus Christ.

How to dispose of a real Christmas tree

If you're wondering how to dispose of a real Christmas tree, there are several ways you can repurpose it. If you're a keen gardener, you can shred the tree into wood chippings to use as compost or mulch in your backyard. Just avoid these 11 things you should never throw on the compost heap.

Or you could repurpose branches to make a winter wreath, or make pine needle sachets for its lovely scent. If you don’t have a backyard, you can always recycle at specific Christmas tree drop-off points — just check with your local authority where your nearest recycling center is.