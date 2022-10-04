Hellraiser (2022) release date and time: How to watch online

Horror fans rejoice, you can almost watch Hellraiser (2022) online on Hulu. This reboot of the iconic (and often a bit grotesque) horror franchise looks like it should provoke a lot of conversation. Judging off the trailers alone, this chapter looks to be a more straightforward version of the complex series.

Hellraiser (2022) release date and time Hellraiser comes out Friday (October 7) at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu (opens in new tab).

Whether that change (if we're correct) is for good or for bad is to be seen, but it certainly worked for David Gordon Green's Halloween movies, which erased many movies' worth of complication for a more straightforward version of the story of Michael Myers.

In Hellraiser, the iconic violent puzzle box known as The Lament Configuration is back, and it's already in the wrong hands. As you'll see below, Mr. Voight (Goran Višnjić) is already tempting unwitting people into unlocking the box that is tied to the Cenobites.

Speaking of Cenobites, this new Hellraiser features a new female Pinhead (Jamie Clayton) leading the group of grotesque sadists who prey on human desire. And it seems like an addict name Riley (Odessa A'zion) is the latest prey in their targets.

Here's what you need to know about watching Hellraiser (2022) online. Check out the trailer below if you want to glimpse more:

How to watch Hellraiser (2022) online in the U.S.

Hellraiser will stream on Hulu (opens in new tab) starting Friday (October 7). It will either drop at at 12 a.m. or 3 a.m. ET — Hulu has not announced that detail yet. Nor has it revealed Hellraiser's running time.

Hulu is only available in the U.S..

(opens in new tab) Hulu (opens in new tab) offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like Handmaid's Tale and movie exclusives. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free one-month trial (opens in new tab), after which a subscription costs just $6.99. Hulu will start at $7.99 per month after October 10.

Can you watch Hellraiser (2022) in Canada, the UK and Australia?

Right now, the answer, sadly, is "we're not sure."

While Hulu may not available everywhere, the Disney Plus Star channel (opens in new tab) often distributes Hulu content in regions it's not available. So, there's a chance you could possibly watch Hellraiser (2022) there.

Disney has not promoted Hellraiser as coming to the Star channel, though.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus (opens in new tab) gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Loki, Turning Red and more.

If you're a traveler who wants to access the services you've already paid for, look into one of the best VPNs.

Hellraiser (2022) cast

The main cast of humans is led by Odessa A'zion as Riley, whose struggle with addiction apparently leads her to the puzzle box.

Announced supporting cast is as follows: Brandon Flynn as Matt, Drew Starkey as Trevor, Adam Faison as Colin and Goran Višnjić as Mr. Voight (who seems to be a villain in the movie).

As for the Cenobites, Doug Bradley is out and Jamie Clayton is in, when it comes to Hellraiser's Cenobite-in-chief Pinhead. Vukasin Jovanovic plays the Masque (a brand-new Cenobite), Jason Liles plays the teethy Cenobite named the Chatterer, and Yinka Olorunnife plays a Cenobite called the Weeper.

The following cast members have to-be-announced roles: