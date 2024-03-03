Sofía Vergara gives us a glimpse into her LA mansion — here's exactly what impressed us the most

Sofía Vergara is making waves right now and has got everyone talking. Not only for her lead role as notorious drug lord in the number one Netflix show, Griselda , but for her show stopping home too.

The actress recently opened the doors into her palatial abode for a cover story with Architectural Digest , taking us on a tour of her Beverly Hills mansion. In the interview, she shares the process of working alongside designer Ohara Davies-Gaetano for her home renovation, to bring her “homey and comfortable” vision to life.

The $26 million, Tuscan-style property sits on two acres of land and consists of 17,000 square feet of space. What’s more, it comes with six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a two-story guesthouse, home cinema and pool-side cabana. Essentially, everything you’d need in a 5-star, luxury Hollywood home.

On Sofía's Instagram account, she posted a selection of images taken from AD, with the caption: Gracias @archdigest ❤️. These include pictures of her Grecian-style lounge, ornate furnishings, luxe marble kitchen, stunning swimming pool, and of course, her massive, walk-in closet! In fact, the grandiose design reflects the on-trend ‘mob wife aesthetic’, which is all about brash luxury, and embracing the ‘maximalist’ style.

We’ve asked a few interior design experts to share their thoughts on the Hollywood star’s impressive property, and how to get the look in our own homes.

A post shared by Architectural Digest (@archdigest)

“Every corner in Sofía's Vergara’s home, whispers tales of elegance, warmth, and a vibrant spirit, as seen in the harmonious blend of luxurious textures, bold colours, and intricate patterns,” says Sam Greig, Senior Designer at Swoon . “Opulence meets comfort in a seamless fusion of styles, from plush velvet couches to the ornate chandeliers, each piece reflects her eclectic taste and unwavering personality.”

Another stand-out element is the use of statement pieces. “Sofia Vergara's home features statement furniture pieces that serve as focal points in each room," says Camilla Lesser, interior expert at Essential Living. "Whether it's a long table for hosting lines of guests in the courtyard area or a glamorous chandelier in the bathroom, these statement pieces add personality and flair to the space. Modern furnishings are juxtaposed with vintage accents, creating a real sense of depth and dimension throughout. "

Johanna Constantinou, trends expert at Tapi , also adds, “Her interior style reflects Sophia's personal glamour, as Gloria from Modern Family, or her on-trend mob wife aesthetic in Griselda. Luxurious materials are a key component of Art Deco home interiors, with materials like her marble table and lacquered wood garden furniture, she makes even a simple space look glamorous.”

What elements are used to create a stylish look?

Besides creating the Hollywood aesthetic, there are many key design elements that successfully pair luxury style with warmth and coziness.

“The key elements that make her chosen look work is the character of her focal pieces. In her hallway, the intricate finishings of the table alongside the feature rug, tapestry art and off marble tiles creates a rustic look. Rustic interiors have an organic colour palette, echoing the shades found in the natural world”, says Constantinou.

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

“The glamour also comes from her metallic elements such as gold, silver, or brass seen in her decorative accents like chair rests, mirrors, taps, lighting and kitchen cabinet handles. In the living room, the selection of coffee table books reflects her personality, and the mix of art, photography, travel, and fashion is a form of self-expression that piece together her overall sophisticated look. The variety of plants offer various colours, textures, and shapes, which add depth and visual appeal to each room's design.”

Another impressive room was her marble kitchen, which oozes luxury. “Sofía's choice of marble worktops and a grey stone backsplash adds that extra luxe touch and demonstrates a focus on quality materials,” agrees Darren Watts, Showroom Development and Design Director at Wren Kitchens . “Whilst her overall kitchen style leans towards a traditional design, the incorporation of brass hardware and lighting gives it that contemporary touch and a dash of colour, adding personality.”

How to get Sofía's look — for less

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you’re looking to upgrade your home (without the A-list star budget), you can still achieve and replicate Sofía's signature style in your own abode.

“It’s important to look for affordable alternatives that capture the essence of luxury and comfort,” suggests Grieg, “This is easy to achieve on a smaller budget focusing on key elements such as statement furniture pieces that exude character without breaking the bank. Incorporate rich textures like faux fur throws or velvet accent pillows to add depth and luxury to your space.

Opt for unique decorative pieces like vintage-inspired mirrors or eclectic sculptures to add visual interest and tell your own story. Mix and match different styles and eras to create a curated yet diverse look that is uniquely yours.”

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

And if you’re looking to refresh your kitchen style without a complete renovation, there are some simple things you can do to spruce it up. “Whether using hardwood, tile, or luxury vinyl, these classic patterns add a touch of elegance and architectural interest to the space,” says Constantinou. “Consider marble contact paper and stick-on tiles which can completely revolutionise your kitchen and come off again whenever you move out, which is great for renters.

“You can also be more intentional with the furniture that you buy to save money at the same time – for example, purchasing either a coffee table or side tables instead of both, and purchasing enough seating for yourself and regular guests, instead of opting for lots of potential seating options.”

Watts also adds: “Sofía's kitchen oozes luxury, but the simple designs mean they can easily be incorporated on a budget. In order to imitate her stone backsplash, tek walls are a modern alternative that very effectively imitate tiling and won’t break the bank. For the contemporary touch, polished brass is relatively inexpensive, and if new hardware is out of your budget, incorporating brass-coloured soft furnishings will have the same overall effect.”

Marble kitchen worktop (Image credit: Shutterstock)

So, you don’t need to live in a Beverly Hills mansion to add a touch of Hollywood glam and ‘Griselda style’ to your home!