Google sent private videos to the wrong users

People using Google’s “Download your data” service got “one or more videos” sent to “unrelated users“ the company announced in a mail to affected users today. What the what, people.

This is the — sorry, I just lost count on how many times these mega-corporations have screwed up with our privacy. Of course without getting punished for it or just being fined ridiculous amounts of money for their sheer incompetence (at best) or evil wrongdoings (at Mark Zuckerberg).

Jon Oberheide — CTO at Duo Security — got an email from Google warning that his data may have been compromised after using Google’s “Download your data service”, an export option provided by the Mountain View company so users can download data stored in its servers to its local computer.

Google says that anyone who used this service between November 21, 2019 and November 25, 2019, may have gotten videos from other users in the archive file they received and “one or more” of their videos may have been sent to other users.

Here’s the complete mail:

On the How Bad Did They Screw Me This Time scale, measuring the contempt for users’ privacy and/or security incompetence of Silicon Valley companies, this is a solid 10. Only Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica and other Zuck’s wrongdoings selling user data to third-parties without consent beat it, but that’s not much of consolation, is it?

Lack of transparency or respect to users

Even while not everyone has been affected — and perhaps not that many people have used Google’s data export service — it’s an stunning mistake. Not knowing how many people have been affected or how many private videos have been shared with the incorrect people adds to the problem.

In fact, this lack of transparency is a huge part of this problem. Companies — wanting protection from class-action suits or government investigations — purposely obscure the data. They are not even telling affected users how many videos were affected, only saying that it was “one or more”. They are not telling which videos. Or to who or how many people received those private videos.

Google just sent a note basically saying “oooops, sorry” and that is not ok. That sucks as much as the mistake itself and the effect it may have on some users affected by this problem.

People trust Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon (and Facebook at one point) with their data because they think that the data is “safe” with them. It’s clear that it’s not, looking at all the cases of security breaches caused by their own incompetence, by design or by third parties in the last few years.

This Google Photos export problem is just the last of a long line of many. When are governments going to punish these companies for mistakes with real consequences, which include fines that really affect their bottom line and jail time for the responsible managers, VPs and CEOs?