Google Pixel Buds Pro set to paint the town Coral with four new colors

Google surprised many by announcing the Pixel Buds Pro at Google I/O 2022 on May 11. There’s definitely a lot to be excited about, from the battery life to the active noise cancellation — and they couldn’t arrive sooner. In fact, we might just ditch our Airpods Pro for the Pixel Buds Pro.

Well in some good news, Google has seeded us information on a release date and color options and availability. The wireless earbuds are set to go up for pre-order on July 21 and hit stores on July 28.

There are some exciting colors the Pixel Buds Pro have lined up, including Coral, Fog, Charcoal and Lemongrass. The colors look pretty enticing, especially the Coral and Lemongrass ones that bring some, well, color to the table. And while Google is known to limit colors to certain regions — this time Google is doing things differently and offering the splash of colors in a lot more countries.

Pixel Buds Pro in Lemongrass color (Image credit: Google)

For context, the Pixel buds A-series were launched only in a Clear White outside the US and Canada. The Pixel Buds were sold only in 10 countries, now, the Pro variant will be available in 12 — including US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan. These countries will get all four colors of the Pixel Buds Pro. Countries like Canada, Australia, Ireland, Taiwan and Singapore will also have the Pixel Buds Pro but in limited color options.

While these just seem to be the launch countries, the Pixel Buds Pro will be available in more countries at a future date.

The Pixel Buds Pro replace the Pixel Buds that were launched in 2020 and discontinued in 2021 after reports of connection failures and other bugs. This time, Google has a similar design language on the Buds Pro but do away with the little wing tips. The noise cancellation in them seems to be getting serious with a custom audio processor to enhance it further. Google also makes a tall claim of 11 hours of battery with continuous listening. There will also be support for spatial audio that we first saw on Apple’s Airpods.

As for pricing, the Pixel Buds Pro are priced at $199 / £179 / AU$299 — almost double that of their budget sibling, the Pixel Buds A-series.

There’s a lot to look forward to and we will have to see if Google lives up to its claims on the Pixel Buds Pro and make it to our list of the best noise canceling earbuds. The choice of color brings some personality back to the audio segment and we can’t wait to get our hands on a pair of the Coral color.