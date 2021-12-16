GameStop Xbox Series X restock coming next week — date and which stores will have stock

GameStop wants to save the holidays. The retailer will have in-store Xbox Series X restock on December 23. This new in-store restock will occur just days after its PS5 in-store restock.

News of this drop comes exclusively from Matt Swider. Swider was first to report of GameStop's last in-store PS5 drop and now he's the first to report of this forthcoming in-store Xbox Series X restock.

(Image credit: Alex Van Aken | Shutterstock)

This new XSX restock will likely start as early as 8 a.m. local time — but expect eager shoppers to start queuing for the console much earlier than this, especially since this could be your last chance to get an XSX console before Christmas.

As is now the standard with GameStop Xbox Series X restocks, the console will only be available in bundles. What these bundles will contain hasn’t been announced, but expect the console to be packaged with items like games, digital gift cards, and more. GameStop always charges the combined retail price of the items within its bundles, so you won’t be getting price gouged.

Previous in-store restocks haven’t required customers to be a PowerUp Reward Pro member. However, their last PS5 restock did require membership. So it's possible the December 23 restock will require membership as well.

If you don’t live near to a GameStop, or would prefer to purchase a console online, be sure to bookmark our Xbox Series X restock hub for the latest updates throughout the holiday season. We can't guarantee you a machine, but it’ll help make the job of tracking down an Xbox a little bit more manageable.

Xbox Series X restock tracker — where to look