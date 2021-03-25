Forget MacBook Pro 2021 — new 14-inch Razer will pack Nvidia RTX 3060

A new Razer laptop could be on its way, fitting an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics into a compact chassis.

That's according to a tweet by regular leaker @rogame, who also claimed that this laptop could be a 14-inch dedicated gaming machine. Previously, Razer's Blade gaming laptops have come in 13-inch, 15-inch and 17-inch models, so this model would be a first for the hardware maker.

Unfortunately, the leak didn't reveal anything else beyond those key specs. However, just the fact alone that Razer could be joining the AMD CPU team would be a huge step for the company.

As of right now, there are only a few gaming laptops running the powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX. Notably the Asus ROG Strix G15 and the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15.

Razer has refreshed the graphics cards in its latest Blade gaming laptops, adding an option for the laptop-versions of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series. But Razer stuck with 10th-generation Intel gaming laptop processors as the 11th Gen H-series CPUs haven't been made available yet.

So if you were to buy a new Razer Blade laptop now you'd get the latest graphics but also a processor that could be out-of-date very soon. Offering a laptop with the latest AMD Ryzen mobile processors would avoid that situation.

Razer Laptop with Ryzen 5000 processors 👀R9 5900HXRTX 3060March 24, 2021 See more

If Razer really was to take the step to include both the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and an RTX 3060, we could be looking at a compact gaming laptop that has enough power to run games at very high frame rates at 1080p resolution — a sensible choice for a 14-inch machine — as well have an eight-core processor for handling demanding work tasks such as video rendering; Razer laptops often make for good work devices as well as gaming laptops.

We'd be curious to know how Razer would handle the cooling of such a powerful CPU in a compact chassis. But Razer has managed to make fairly impressive laptops that are slim and bear a close resemblance to MacBook Pro machines.

Speaking of which, the MacBook Pro M1, with the in-house Apple M1 chip, delivers very impressive performance. And the MacBook Pro 2021 looks set to offer even more power, and could potentially come in a 14--inch form factor.

But this rumored Razer laptop would be more likely better thread the divide between powerful productivity laptop and gaming machine. So it could be a rival laptop for people who want a machine that can handle work and play with ease, and aren't tied into either macOS or Windows 10.

We'll have to wait and see if this rumor comes to fruition, But we certainly welcome a brand-new Razer laptop complete with AMD and Nvidia power.