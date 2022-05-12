Fisker Ronin is going right after Tesla Roadster with 600 miles of range

Despite the growing number of EVs to consider for our best electric cars list, there aren’t a huge number of convertible models to choose from. But there is another one on the way from Fisker, in the form of the Fisker Ronin. But the convertible bit is only asmall part of what this car promises to offer.

The Fisker Ronin was first teased last week, with Henrik Fisker taking to Instagram to announce plans to launch a full electric GT sports car in 2024. It was widely assumed that the car would be a sedan, based on the teaser image, but it’s now confirmed this won’t be the case.

If the prospect of owning an electric convertible was enough, the Ronin is also aiming to offer a seriously impressive set of specs. Fisker is targeting 600 miles of range on a single charge, a 0-60 time “close to two seconds” and a triple-motor design. All for “just under $200,000”

It certainly feels like Fisker is trying to one-up Tesla, by offering specs that sound pretty similar to the upcoming convertible Tesla Roadster. The perpetually delayed sports car is said to offer a 0-60 time of 1.9 seconds, Tesla’s Plaid tri-motor powertrain and a range of 620 miles.

The Roadster was also originally set to cost $200,000, but that was before the supply chain issues caused a seemingly never-ending stream of Tesla price increases. The Roadster only has two doors, compared to the Ronin’s promise of four.

(Image credit: Henrik Fisker)

The Fisker Ronin is completely different than the kinds of cars Fisker has already revealed. The Fisker Ocean, coming later this year, is an all-electric SUV that starts at $37,449. Likewise, the recently-announced Fisker Pear is aiming to be even more affordable, with a starting price of $29,990.

The Ocean has some impressive specs, like 350-mile range and a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds, and we don’t know a great deal about the Pear yet. What we do know is that both are on the more affordable side, and about as far as you can get from a high-end sports car. Fisker has some challenges to overcome, in other words.

The Fisker Ronin is going to be developed at the Fisker Magic Works facility in the U.K., according to Autocar. Former Aston Martin special projects boss Dave King is said to be in charge, which does give the project a bit more gravitas.

Unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait a while to see what Fisker has in store for us. Prototypes are expected to be unveiled in August 2023, and production could begin in the second half of 2024.