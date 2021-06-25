Fast and Furious 9 credits scene explained — here’s what happens

The Fast and Furious movies have featured some jaw-dropping end credits scenes, but the F9 end credits scene may be the juiciest yet.

Fast and Furious 9 is finally opening in theaters in this week after a delay of over a year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Vin Diesel returns as crew leader Dominic Toretto, joined by franchise regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and Jordana Brewster. Newcomer John Cena joins the fold as Dom and Mia's long-lost brother, Jakob Toretto.

F9 finds Dom, Letty and their son Brian living a quiet life. But a new threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past. The crew gets back together to stop a world-shattering plot led by a skilled assassin and high performance driver — who happens to be Dom's brother, Jakob. Dom's idea of family gets a lot more complicated.

Previous Fast and Furious films have included an end credits scene, setting up the next movie. Fast Five's end credits scene revealed Letty was still alive, while the Fast and Furious 6 end credits introduced Jason Statham as villain Deckard Shaw.

F9 also has an end credits scene — which brings together two characters with a very contentious history.

Spoilers for Fast and Furious follow.

What happens in the Fast and Furious 9 end credits scene?

To put the end credits scene into context, the new movie features the return of Han (played by Sung Kang), last seen "dying" in a fiery car crash in 2006's Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.

During F9, the team learns Han is alive and working with Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell). One of Mr. Nobody's covert agents went rogue, he used Deckard Shaw to fake Han's death, all to protect Han's ward Elle (Anna Sawai). That rogue agent turns out to be Jakob Toretto, Dom and Mia's brother. He's part of a plot steal a device that can hack into any computer weapons system.

However, Jakob winds up helping his brother stop the plan from going through. Dom and Mia let him escape — though we have a feeling this isn't the last time we'll see Jakob.

And at the very end of the movie, the crew is celebrating their triumph at a barbecue. A Blue Skyline — the car owned by Brian (the late Paul Walker) — pulls up in the driveway.

Before fans can even process this emotional moment, the credits roll. Midway through, a scene begins playing.

Deckard Shaw is seemingly training with a punching bag. Then, he unzips it to reveal a man inside. The guy begs to exchange a drive with plans on it for his freedom. But Deckard already has the drive, so he zips up the bag and starts punching again.

He's interrupted by a knock on the door. When Deckard opens it, he sees Han — a man he supposedly killed years ago. Cut to black.

What does the Fast and Furious 9 end credits scene mean?

Deckard and Han have a lot of history, to put it lightly. Deckard killed Han in Tokyo Drift — or so he thought. F9 explains that Mr. Nobody faked Han's death, using Deckard to do it.

So, is Han seeking revenge for the death he didn't actually suffer? Or is his appearance setting up Hobbs and Shaw 2?

The latter seems likely, since many fans were perturbed that Deckard, introduced as a villain, was given a spinoff series. But now, F9 has delivered #JusticeforHan. It's possible Han plays a role in Hobbs and Shaw 2.

Or the Fast and Furious 9 end credits scene might be setting up Shaw's return to the main movies, since Han is confirmed to return for Fast and Furious 10.