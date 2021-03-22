Falcon and The Winter Soldier — who are the Flag Smashers?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's premiere episode introduced the big bad of Marvel's new series, the Flag Smashers. And not only is this villainous group both very big and very bad, they're also a familiar name to readers of the comic books. But the Flag Smashers in Falcon and the Winter Soldier are different from the comic character of the same name.

So, who are the Flag Smashers? In the show, Sam Wilson aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie) learns of their existence from his new Air Force pal, Lt. Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez). As Torres explains, the Flag Smashers think the world was better during the Blip. "They want a world that's unified without borders," he says.

A very skeptical Sam replied, "When things get better for one group, they get worse for another."

Torres offered to keep an eye on the online chatter about the group, which represents itself with a blood-red hand icon. Later, he infiltrates a Flag Smashers gathering, which turns out to be a bank heist. One member bursts out of a window with bags of what is presumably cash, then beats up Torres. It's clear that this masked figure has super soldier strength.

Sam is rightfully concerned about the Flag Smashers, though for now, he asks his friend to keep the situation between them.

Flag Smasher in the comics vs TV show

In the comic books, Flag Smasher was not a group but rather a person. Introduced in Captain America issue #312, the first Flag Smasher is Karl Morgenthau, the son of a Swiss banker-turned-diplomat.

After his father is killed, Karl becomes a terrorist whose goal is to end nationalism and erase borders. The name Flag Smasher references Karl's desire to destroy the very idea of separate countries. Karl also founds the terrorist group Ultimatum, which seems to be similar to the TV show's version of Flag Smashers.

But show's head writer, Malcolm Spellman, told Entertainment Weekly that the Flag Smashers weren't taken directly from the page. "People think they know" about the villains, he said, "and they don't."

One major change from the comics is that the show is gender-flipping Flag Smasher, with actress Erin Kellyman playing Karli Morgenthau.

Director Kari Skogland explained, "The comics are a great source, but our stories are unique. They might draw from the comics, but they aren't actually in the comics so our characters can be unique and evolved and not be tied. We're not duplicating a story and we're not duplicating a character."

Falcon and the Winter Soldier does give a wink to the comics by setting the heist at a Swiss bank. On the page, Karl uses his father's banking wealth to fund his terrorist activities.

Do the Flag Smashers have their own Winter Soldier?

The masked Flag Smasher who beats up Torres certainly appears to have super strength. Is it possible the terrorist group got their hands on super soldier serum? Or that they woke up one (or more) Winter Soldiers survived after they were seemingly all killed in the Siberia facility in Captain America: Civil War?

The end-credits tease the possibility of a super solider in the Flag Smashers ranks, with the message "Powerbroker is watching," (at 43:55). In the comics, Power Broker was the one who gave U.S.Agent (the new Captain America, John Walker) his powers, so he may also be working with the Flag Smashers. Because it doesn’t look like the new Cap has all the muscle of a super soldier.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

It's a possibility that enters the minds of both Sam and Torres. At the end of their video call, Sam is troubled as he mulls over something. "You don't think it could be a ..." Torres starts to ask. But Sam cuts him off and asks him to keep this matter quiet.

If the Flag Smashers do have a super soldier among their ranks, then it's a good way to bring Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Sam) into the picture. After all, who better to fight one super soldier than another? And fighting the bad guys, instead of being one himself, would certainly be a way for Bucky to make amends.