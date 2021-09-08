Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live stream: how to watch online, start time and more

Fight fans who may look askew at the Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live stream have not been looking that closely at boxing these days. This is a world where the Paul brothers are headlining cards, so how crazy is it to see The Real Deal back in action?

Holyfield vs Belfort LIVE STREAM details When: The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST on Saturday (September 11).

Holyfield vs Belfort time: These things are subject to change but their ring walks are estimated to start at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST.

• U.S. — Watch on Fite

Holyfield vs Belfort will be comprised of eight two-minute rounds, and Triller's told MMAfighting.com that all pro fight rules will apply to the bought. The Florida Athletic Commission is reportedly still without the finalized rules and regulations for the fight.

Originally, Belfort was supposed to take on Oscar De La Hoya, but the latter tested positive for Covid-19, knocking him out of the match. De La Hoya claims it was a breakthrough infection, as he's fully vaccinated.

Then the California State Athletic Commission refused to sanction Holyfield vs Belfort, possibly due to the former's age (he's 58 and turning 59 on October 19). This pushed Triller to move from Los Angeles' Staples Center to Florida's Seminole Hard Rock Casino.

This is Holyfield's first fight since May 2011. In that match he defeated Brian Nielsen by TKO in the 10th round.

Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. will also be a part of the show, providing an alternate commentary track for the event.

The other notable match on the card is a bout that brings UFC legends to the boxing ring. Anderson Silva (-1000) vs Tito Ortiz (+600)

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort odds

At this moment, Holyfield is actually the favorite. BetOnline.ag had him opened at -140, with Belfort at +110.

Things shifted around, though, and Holyfield is now only a slight favorite at -120 to Belfort's -110.

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live streams from anywhere

While Fite should have you covered, you're not S.O.L. if you can't get them to see the Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live stream. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live streams in the U.S.

Folks in the States have one option for watching the Holyfield vs Belfort live streams. That's FITE, which is charging $49.99 for the show.

The main card is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET, with the main event ring-walks taking place at approximately 11 p.m. ET.

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live streams in Canada

Canadians have one fewer option to watch Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort. The fight card is only on FITE in the great white north.

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live streams in the U.K.

Those in the U.K. will stay up awful late, so they're getting a great discount. BT Sports Box Office is charging slightly over £10 for fans to watch Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live streams. You can also access it on Sky Sports Box Office.

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live streams in Australia

Again, FITE is distributing the Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort in Australia, where it begins on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. AEST. It will cost around $29.83 AUD, or however much $21.99 USD converts to.

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort match card

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort

Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz

Andy Vences vs Jono Carroll

David Haye vs Joe Fournier