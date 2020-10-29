Epic Amazon Black Friday deal: Get the Echo Dot right now for $18

Black Friday season is always the best time to score Amazon's wildly popular Echo Dot speaker, and this year is no different.

Amazon is currently offering the Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $18.99. That's 53% off and the lowest price we've seen for this beloved, puck-shaped smart speaker. The deal applies to all four colors of the Echo Dot, including charcoal, sandstone, heather gray and plum.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: Was $39 now $18 @ Amazon

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is the ultimate affordable smart speaker for all things Alexa, allowing you to ask questions, control your smart home and enjoy music with a quick voice command. It's currently it's lowest price yet.View Deal

In our Echo Dot (3rd Gen) review, we gave Amazon's small speaker big praise for its attractive, fabric-wrapped design, impressive audio performance and plethora of Alexa skills that let you do everything from play games to summon an Uber. It's already one of the best smart speakers out there for folks on a budget, and is hard to pass up at this price.

However, it's worth noting that Amazon did just release the $49 Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen. This model features a brand-new spherical design and slightly improved audio, but it largely performs the same as its predecessor. So if you simply want a great smart speaker with access to the tens of thousands of Alexa skills out there, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot still does it all for about $30 less with this deal.

