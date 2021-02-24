Disney Plus announces Star Wars: The Bad Batch release date — and Loki is delayed

Disney Plus just put its next hand of cards on the table, revealing its spring and summer 2021 schedule. Unfortunately, this comes with a bit of bad news: Loki is coming a little later than anticipated.
Originally slated for May 2021, Loki is now coming on June 11. This will likely create something of a gap between the end of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which is likely not going to last the whole gap between its March 19 release.
We don't know the air dates for each The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode, but it's supposed to have a 6-episode run. If the series follows previous examples, it will terminate in the end of April, meaning fans have a 1.5 month window.
During that time, though, Star Wars: The Bad Batch (the follow-up and spinoff of Clone Wars) debuts on May 4.
And if Marvel shows aren't your cup of tea, you'll be excited to see that The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers brings Emilio Estevez back to the TV.
- March 19 – The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
- March 26 – The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- April 16 – Big Shot
- May 4 – Star Wars: The Bad Batch
- May 14 – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2
- June 11 – Loki
- June 11 – Zenimation Season 2
- June 25 – The Mysterious Benedict Society
- July 2 – Monsters at Work
- July 16 – Turner & Hooch
- July 23 – Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life
If the above list gives you a lot of excitement, you might want to make sure you're locked into the Disney Plus annual plan right now. The Disney Plus price is going up from $6.99 to $7.99 per month on March 26, and the annual plan goes up from $69.99 to $79.99 per year.