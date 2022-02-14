New Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 and Xbox Series X may launch tomorrow

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of those games that has been in the spotlight ever since it launched — and not always for good reasons. When the game debuted in December 2020, players excoriated it for bugs, glitches and a general lack of polish.

CD Projekt Red has done its best to fix the game since then, but one question has gone unanswered: When will we receive optimized versions of Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 and Xbox Series X? While we may not know the exact answer, an upcoming livestream could fill us in — or leave us hanging.

On Twitter, CD Projekt Red announced a Cyberpunk 2077 livestream for tomorrow, Feb. 15, at 10 AM ET. You can watch the whole thing on CD Projekt Red’s official Twitch channel when it airs. Beyond that, however, it’s not clear what the devs plan to address. According to the tweet, “We’ll talk things, y’know.” It’s hardly a manifesto.

So, choom, how 'bout a date? We'll talk things, y'know.You're in? Preem!Let's meet tomorrow, Feb 15th, at 4PM CET, at the usual place: https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv.See you there! pic.twitter.com/VRXpeA21MEFebruary 14, 2022 See more

GameSpot, however, did a little digging, and found a tantalizing hint. If you visit the download store on an Xbox console, you’ll find a section called Optimized for Xbox Series X/S games. Among other titles, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Resident Evil Village, GameSpot found a listing for Cyberpunk 2077. This seems to be the first time that CD Projekt Red’s futuristic RPG has appeared in that section.

If CD Projekt Red plans to announce PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game tomorrow, then the timing of the Xbox listing would make sense. However, it’s only one piece of evidence, and the devs may well have other topics to cover. For example: a Cyberpunk 2077 expansion is still in the works, and it’s been a few months since we heard any hard details about that. Even the PC version of the game still needs a few major fixes, so we might just hear more about patches and a roadmap for future content.

After the livestream, Tom’s Guide will report any major news, whether that’s a detailed expansion description, or confirmed next-gen game versions. Either way, Cyberpunk 2077 has done an admirable job of staying in the spotlight, even if it’s not always good news. But even when the game launched, many reviewers commented that there was a good story and an interesting world hidden under all the technical flaws. That’s probably still true, and hopefully more fans will get a chance to discover it for themselves once the game has a few more fixes under its belt.