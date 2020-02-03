Coronavirus outbreak will cut iPhone shipments by 10% (report)

Coronavirus continues to dominate the headlines, particularly as its effects beyond personal health are becoming clearer. Since China, where the outbreak is at its worst, is a major manufacturing hub for consumer electronics, people have been questioning what will happen to sales and production of popular products going forward.

AppleInsider has seen a new note written by respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo which may give some idea into how its affecting the biggest smartphone brand in the world. Kuo’s note predicts that iPhone shipments will be down by 10%, to between 36 and 40 million units in the first quarter of 2020 compared to his original. For reference, the sales for the same period last year were 38 million units.

Kuo is unwilling to make a prediction for Q2 shipments or a change in Apple’s earnings or stock price because of the virus, saying instead that it’s best not to jump to conclusions about further effects until the epidemic has stabilized.

Speaking last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that while the company did rely on suppliers in Wuhan, the area worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak, it was working on mitigation plans, and had changed its own sales forecast for Q2 to a wide-ranging $63 - $67 billion.

Furthermore, Apple’s iPhone manufacturing partner, Foxconn, has stepped up health monitoring at its facility in Zhengzhou, Wuhan, and is still intending to make its targets.