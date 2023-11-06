Chip and Joanna Gaines unveil four new shows for Max — here’s what’s coming

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network has signed on to stream four new family friendly series on Max. The shows, which are slated to launch on the streaming service next year, all aim at delivering fun experiences for kids and adults.

“From ambitious large-scale competitions to out-of-the-box social experiments,” Magnolia Network said in a statement. “This new premium content initiative will create a co-viewing experience in Max for families to watch and enjoy together, filled with elements of surprise, delight, and authenticity.”

Here are all the shows that were announced, which are scheduled to premiere in 2024.

Second Chance Stage

The first of the newly announced shows, called Second Chance Stage (working title), will give contestants who decided to give up on their dreams for a safer life the opportunity to revisit those dreams and compete for a big break.

Human vs. Hamster

Human vs. Hamster promises to be a competition series where real-life humans are pitted against hamsters in games of strength and agility. Their goal? To determine “who is the superior species.”

Back to the Frontier

Back to the Frontier (working title) will sign up families who are used to the comforts of 2023 living and ask them to live as 1800s pioneers.

Roller Jam

The fourth and final series Magnolia Network announced is Roller Jam (working title), where roller skating crews from around the U.S. will compete in roller dancing competitions.

So far, no judges nor hosts have been announced for the shows, though details are forthcoming. The companies also didn’t share exactly when the shows would start streaming next year.

Chip and Joanna Gaines first rose to stardom on their HGTV show Fixer Upper, where the pair renovated houses that, in some cases, were seemingly beyond repair. The Gaineses subsequently launched Magnolia Network in 2021 through a joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery. The network’s series stream across Magnolia.com, Discovery+, and Max. Magnolia Network’s shows include the Gaines’ Fixer Upper, along with Ranch to Table, Family Dinner, and Barnwood Builders, among others.

The partnership with Magnolia Network is an important one for Max after its rebrand and desire to be a bastion for family friendly content. Indeed, Max and Magnolia Network made clear that the four shows will be focused squarely on fun.

“We’re excited to unveil a fun and broad slate of new shows intended to bring families together for engaging, playful, and inspiring co-viewing experiences,” Magnolia Network President Allison Page said in a statement.

The Gaineses also hinted that other concepts may ultimately make their way to Max. In a statement, they called the Max deal an “expansion” of their family first vision, and said they have “so many more ideas to come.”