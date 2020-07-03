Casper vs. Purple: Which mattress is best for you?

When it’s time to get a new mattress quickly, Casper and Purple will likely be at the top of your list. The two retailers competing to sell the best mattress were among the first to turn away from the showroom model, shipping you your new mattress sight unseen. (They’ve since relented a bit, and you can find Casper and Purple samples in some brick-and-mortar locations.)

And if you’ve woken up with a stiff neck for several weeks straight,a new mattress is exactly what you need. A bad mattress — especially old and worn-out ones — can lead to sore muscles and long-term body pain. It can also lead to inadequate sleep, and chronic sleep deprivation can lead to more severe health issues down the line. Casper and Purple promise to solve that with their respective mattresses, which can be bought online from the comfort of your home. And their 100-day trial periods — you can return your mattress if you’re not satisfied — which make them safe choices to test out.

Despite their similar sales models, though, these mattresses provide two very different kinds of sleep. Here's a look at Casper vs. Purple when it comes to mattress offerings and why you might consider either brand as your sleep companion.

Casper vs. Purple: Mattresses compared

Price Range Foam Layers Thickness Materials Purple Mattress $650 - $1,300 3 9.25 inches Hyper-Elastic Polymer material, polyfoam; cover is made of polyester, viscose, lycra Purple Hybrid $1,300 - $2,600 3 11 inches Hyper-Elastic Polymer material, polyfoam, coils; polyester, viscose, lycra Purple Hybrid Premier $1,900 - $5,000 3 12 or 13 inches Hyper-Elastic Polymer material, polyfoam, coils; polyester, viscose, lycra Casper Snug $295 - $595 2 8.5 inches Perforated polyfoam; polyester, rayon, cotton Casper Element $395 - $795 2 10 inches Perforated polyfoam; polyester, rayon, cotton Casper Original $595 - $1,495 3 11 inches Perforated polyfoam, memory foam, coils (optional); polyester, rayon, cotton Casper Nova $995 - $2,295 4 12 inches Perforated polyurethane foam, memory foam, coils (optional); polyester, rayon, cotton Casper Wave $1,310 - $2,995 5 13 inches Perforated polyurethane foam, memory foam, coils (optional); polyester, rayon, cotton

Casper vs. Purple: Price and available mattresses

Casper and Purple both make a wide range of mattresses, from entry-level offerings to high-end ones with multiple layers of material stacked on top of one another. You might feel like a veritable Princess and the Pea deciding between which one to order for your 100-day sleep trial. The best way to begin narrowing down your search is to choose among the mattresses that fall within your budget.

Casper mattresses: Casper offers five different models of mattresses, each of which has its own price tier. The Casper Snug and Casper Element are the company’s two entry-level mattresses, starting at $295 and $395, respectively; both go as high as $595 and $795 for the California King size.

(Image credit: Casper Mattress)

The Casper Original is the company's signature mattress, and it starts at $595 before topping out at $1,295. There's also a hybrid version available, which swaps out a memory foam base for a coil base. That will cost you $100 extra for the feature.

Casper's high-end mattresses, the Nova and Wave , follow the same pricing structure. Both mattresses start at $995 and $1,395, respectively, and go up to $2,295 and $2,995. Only the hybrid versions are available at Casper’s website. You can find the Nova and Wave mattresses with a foam base for purchase on Amazon . If you're looking for a bundle, Casper also offers an adjustable bed frame for $1,195, or a foundational bed frame for $300 extra, as well as pillows, bedding, and other sleep-related sundries.

Casper's mattresses are available in six sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King. They're available for purchase from Casper's website or online at Target . Not all of these mattresses are available at Casper's website, however. Casper's budget model, the Snug, is available only at Target and Walmart . Casper also offers a Select model of its mattress specifically for Costco membership holders. However, the model is a few years old.

Purple mattresses: Purple entry-level mattresses start a little higher than what you pay at Casper, and there are only three price tiers. All of Purple's mattresses are available in seven sizes, including Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King, and Split King.

(Image credit: Purple)

The standard Purple Mattress is the most affordable of the bunch. It starts at $650 for a Twin and tops out at $1,300 for the Split King. The Purple Hybrid is the mid-tier, and it makes the jump from $1,300 for the smallest size, up to $2,600 for the Split King offering. The Purple Hybrid Premier is the highest-end model available; it starts at $1,900 for a Twin and goes up to $5,000 for the Split King.

Purple Mattresses can be sampled in person at select Mattress Firm locations. You can also shop for Purple online at Amazon , Macy's , and Sam's Club , though you're subject to those retailers' return policies.

For those who want the whole kit and caboodle, Purple offers an adjustable bed frame starting at $1,399, a foundational bed frame starting at $429, and a platform bed starting at $129. Additionally, you can buy Purple-branded bedding, pillows, and pet beds.

Casper vs. Purple: Thickness and materials

When you're shopping for a mattress, remember that they don't just vary by bed size. Mattresses have different specifications, including differing materials, thickness, and the number of foam layers.

The differences in material between a Casper and Purple's mattresses are somewhat disparate. While Casper's mattresses are comprised of perforated polyurethane foam — referred to as the AirScape layer — Purple relies on a proprietary Hyper-Elastic Polymer. You may have seen it in Purple's advertising; the mattress is colored purple and it feels almost rubbery to the touch. Conversely, Casper's mattresses are a bit more traditional in look and feel.

(Image credit: Casper)

Casper tweaked its mattress lineup in March 2020. It now offers eight different mattresses, all of which vary in thickness. Its entry-level mattresses, the Casper Snug and Casper Element (previously known as the Essential) have only two foam layers.

The Casper Snug is the thinnest model of its budget lineup, measuring in at 8.5 inches thick. It has two layers: a breathable "AirScape" layer designed to help circulate airflow so that it doesn't trap heat, and a layer of the company's traditional memory foam. The cover of the mattress is made of a mix of recycled and upcycled polyester, rayon, and cotton. The Casper Element — known as the Essential before the recent overhaul — features the same two layers, though it's a bit thicker at 10 inches. Both beds offer a medium grade of softness, and neither have coils propping them up.

Casper's mid-tier is its signature mattress, called the Original. In its overhaul, Casper shaved off an inch of the Original so that the mattress is now 11 inches thick. The Original has three foam layers; the first is an AirScape layer, followed by two layers of zoned memory foam. Casper also offers a hybrid version of the Original, which swaps the bottom layer of dense memory foam for a coiled base with firm support around the edges. The Casper Original is a medium-firm mattress.

The Nova and the Wave are the two high-end models. The Nova is 12 inches thick and features four layers: two layers of AirScape foam, a third layer of dense support foam, and a base. The Wave is 13 inches and is considered the plushest of the entire Casper mattress lineup. It includes five layers of support: three layers of AirScape memory foam, a layer of zoned-memory foam, and a dense foam base. Both the Wave and the Nova are available as hybrid models.

The original Casper Mattresses were considered worthy buys among several review sites, including Consumer Reports and Sleep Advisor . But there have yet to be in-depth sleep reports since the company's product overhaul in March 2020. The Wirecutter previously reported that it found Casper's perforated cooling technology only had the intended effect for some sleepers. Sleep Advisor notes that the company's hybrid beds are suitable for those who want more of an "innerspring bounce."

Purple offers three separate mattress models, two of which are hybrid mattresses with pocketed coil support cores. All of Purple's mattresses feature three distinct layers of foam. Their thickness ranges from 9.25 inches for the standard Purple Mattress, to 12 or 13 inches on the pricier, Purple Hybrid Premier model.

(Image credit: Purple)

These layers are all stacked with the same material: the top layer is the cover, made from a combination of polyester, viscose, and lycra; the second layer is the "purple grid," made from the proprietary Hyper-Elastic Polymer; and the third layer is the base, made from dual-layered high-density polyfoam. The inches of each layer varies between models, with the Purple Hybrid Premier offering of 3 or 4 inches of Hyper-Elastic Polymer for the middle layer, depending on your firmness level.

Purple's mattresses are a bit softer than Casper's offerings. The Purple grid helps facilitate a cooling effect to avoid overheating, but because of its slightly squishy density, it offers a bit less support than Casper's medium range. The Sleep Foundation notes that the edges of the original Purple mattress weren't as strong as those found on some other beds, while the Wirecutter warns it's hard to pinpoint Purple's exact firmness level. The hybrid models do have an innerspring layer, which helps reinforce it a bit more than the standard model.

Casper vs. Purple: Return policy

Casper and Purple both offer generous 100-night sleep trials for their bed-in-a-box-style mattresses and 10-year limited warranties. Casper has a 30-day return period for its other merchandise, including bedding and pillows. Purple has a 100-day return policy for its pillows, and a 30-day return policy for its other products, including bedding.

(Image credit: Casper)

Casper's trial period applies per product. If you return or exchange an item within the allotted period, you will not be eligible for another trial on subsequent orders. If you decide the Casper mattress isn't for you, you'll have to call a toll-free number to arrange a pickup through a local charity or recycling center before you receive a refund. You do not need to keep any of the packaging to return a mattress or Casper's other products. This offer extends to Casper mattresses purchased through its retail partners, including Target and Walmart.

Purple's trial period starts from the date of delivery, though the company requires a minimum trial of 21 days before you're eligible for a return. Exchanges are allowed within the trial period; your 100-night trial continues to run from the date the first mattress was delivered, or 30 days from the delivery of the exchange, depending on which one is greater. If you decide on a refund before the 100-days is up, you can call Purple to arrange a mattress pickup. Purple requires that you hold on to the original packaging for its other products for a refund.

Casper vs. Purple: Picking the best mattress

Casper and Purple's mattresses are both bed-in-a-box-style brands with hybrid offerings and similar polyfoam construction with an emphasis on heat dissipation. The best way to choose between them would be to try them out in person at an available showroom. Barring that, take into consideration that the significant differentiator between the two is their central cores.

The Casper mattress relies on zoned-memory foam for reinforcement, while the Purple mattress's marquee is its layers of proprietary stretchy polymer. The mattress you pick will depend entirely on how firm you like your bed. Casper mattresses are a bit less plush than Purple's offerings, and as a result, may feel more supportive around common problem areas like your back and underneath your shoulder and hips. Conversely, Purple's mattresses are bouncier, though the higher you go in price, the more reinforcement there is in the company's patented polyfoam.

Whichever direction you take, pay attention to the 100-night return policy. With a little bit of planning and dedication to detail, you can find out whether a Casper mattress or Purple mattress will provide the support you need to get a good night's sleep.