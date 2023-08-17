7 best shows like 1883 on Netflix, Hulu, Max and more

1883 was a huge hit when it debuted in 2021 as a prequel to Yellowstone. But aside from the first episode, the show was limited to those with a Paramount Plus subscription. That changed this summer when it surprisingly aired in its entirety on the Paramount Network, with the final episode finally getting its cable TV debut on August 13.

Hopefully, you were able to catch all 10 episodes this summer or when it initially debuted on the popular streaming service in 2021. And if you did, 10 episodes may not have been enough to get your fix of Western dramas. Luckily for you, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a list of shows like 1883 you can watch now that the show's run on Paramount Network has wrapped up.

Yellowstone

For fans of 1883, Yellowstone is the obvious choice for what to watch next. The show that kicked off the Taylor Sheridan TV universe has received mixed reviews from critics on occasion, but it's been a smashing success in terms of ratings and audience reception.

The series follows the lives of the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton III (Kevin Costner). Over the course of five seasons, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family as they fight to keep the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch alive and safe from outsiders. With the final six episodes set to air later this year, catch up now so you’re ready for the end of this acclaimed series.

Watch on Peacock

1923

If 1883 wasn’t enough Yellowstone prequel action for you, there’s also 1923. This prequel series stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton in 1923. Much like with the flagship series, 1923’s core plot is focused on the Dutton family protecting the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch from outsiders seeking to take their land and livestock.

It's also an excellent period piece. Set almost entirely in 1923, the show leans heavily into period-appropriate costumes and weaponry and makes no attempt to shield the Duttons from historical events like Prohibition and the Great Depression. If Yellowstone is too modern for some of you Western drama fans, 1923 will give you what you loved about 1883 and its tale of a bygone era.

Watch on Paramount Plus

Deadwood

It may be too strong a claim to say shows like 1883 and Yellowstone wouldn’t exist without Deadwood. But then again … maybe not. The HBO series was critically acclaimed during its brief run, winning numerous awards —it's often considered one of the best HBO shows ever made.

Deadwood is set in the town that bears its name, Deadwood, South Dakota, and follows the growth of the gold mining camp as it grows into a bustling town in the Dakota Territory. Starring Timothy Olyphant as Seth Bullock and Ian McShane as Al Swearengen — both real people from the historical Wild West — it's tough to find a better gritty period Western drama on TV. And once you’re done watching the TV series, make sure to check out Deadwood: The Movie, which takes place 10 years after the end of the original series.

Watch on Max

Justified

While the coal-mining country of Appalachia isn’t exactly the Wild West, you’d never know it from watching Justified. Starring Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, this gritty action drama series takes the U.S. Marshal out of sunny Miami and back into his hometown of Harlan, Kentucky. Raylan’s old life catches up to him quickly upon his arrival in the form of his old friend and fellow coal miner-turned-nemesis Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins), who is inescapable from Raylan over the course of the series' six-season run.

Justified has everything a Western fan could want — hats, guns and a whole lot of drinking. Plus, it has Olyphant and Goggins giving truly exceptional performances. Binge all six seasons now, then turn on Justified City: Primeval, which puts Raylan Givens in a showdown with another charming-yet-evil criminal in the form of the Oklahoma Wildman.

Watch on Hulu

Godless

Godless may be a limited series, but it’s well worth the watch. Set in the small New Mexico town of La Belle in 1884, Godless tells the tale of injured outlaw Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell) on the run from his old boss Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels). But the men aren’t the sole focus of this limited series — La Belle is almost entirely populated by women, most of whom know their way around a gun.

The action-packed seven episodes of this period drama will be a quick binge for most because you won’t be able to stop once you start. Daniel’s performance as the vile Griffin was awarded an Emmy and Michelle Dockery as the hardened widower Alice Fletcher also earned a nomination. Godless is truly a case of quality over quantity, but you won’t be complaining.

Watch on Netflix

Lonesome Dove

Lonesome Dove is truly a classic and a must-watch for any fan of Western TV dramas. The 1989 miniseries is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning Larry McMurtry novel of the same name and follows former Texas Ranger Captain Augustus “Gus” McCrae (Robert Duvall), former Texas Ranger Captain Woodrow F. Call (Tommy Lee Jones) and former Texas Ranger scout Joshua Deets (Danny Glover) as they drive a herd of cattle from Lonesome Dove, Texas to Montana.

Lonesome Dove won numerous awards for its portrayal of Western life, garnering 18 Emmy nominations and seven wins. At the time, The New York Times claimed that Lonesome Dove “revitalized both the miniseries and Western genres” and shows that followed — such as Deadwood, Yellowstone and 1883 — all certainly take inspiration from the success of the miniseries.

Watch on Amazon Freevee (free with ads)

Frontier

While he’s most well-known now for his time in the DC Universe, Jason Moma’s best performance may be in Frontier. The Canadian historical drama takes place around the turn of the 18th Century in colonial Canada and centers on Declan Harp, a half-Irish, half-Cree outlaw who fights the Hudson's Bay Company’s illegal practices in the fur trade on Native land.

And he fights by any means necessary — usually brutally so. Fans of 1883 will appreciate this theme of defending one's land against outsiders, as well as the era-appropriate costumes. While Frontier failed to win awards outside of Canada, rest assured that this period drama is an entertaining binge.

Watch on Netflix