Best Black Friday Amazon Echo Dot deals

The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the best smart speakers, mainly because it's one of the least expensive Alexa devices around. And, for Black Friday, Amazon has not only discounted the Echo Dot, but it has also bundled it with a lot of other smart home devices. We've looked at all of the promotions, and narrowed the list down to the best Amazon Echo deals.

We'll be updating this page as more Echo Dot deals surface. Be sure to check out all of our Amazon Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals coverage.

Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $44 w/ TP-Link smart plug

Want to tell the time without asking Alexa? The Echo Dot with Clock has a built in clock, which can also be used as a timer. This one is only available in sandstone.View Deal